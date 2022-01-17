Tech

last days for the January sales, the best offers

Posted on

Ranging between the most purchased games on PlayStation Store in 2021 and less popular productions, the January discounts dedicated to PS4 and PS5 games include a large selection of titles.

Active Sony console gamers interested in taking advantage of this will have to hurry up, however. After a long time staying on PlayStation Store, the January sales are in fact now about to end. In particular, the deadline for the offers proposed by Sony is set for night between Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 January 2022, at 00:59 in the Italian time zone. With just a few days left to take advantage of the promotions, here is our selection of some of the best offers now active on PS Store:

  • Demon’s Souls: offered at 49.59 euros, with a 38% discount;
  • Hitman III – Standard Edition: proposed at € 27.99, with a 60% discount;
  • Red Dead Redemption II – Ultimate Edition: proposed at 29.99 euros, with a 70% discount;
  • Returnal: offered at € 59.99, with a 25% discount;
  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle: proposed at 58.49 euros, with a 55% discount;
  • The Last of Us: Part II – Deluxe Edition: proposed at 29.99 euros, with a 40% discount;
  • Sackboy: A Great Adventure: proposed at 39.89 euros, with a 43% discount;
  • Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One: proposed at € 35.99, with a 20% discount;

In closing, we also remember the presence of PS4 and PS5 games for less than ten euros on the PlayStation Store, also in the context of the January sales.

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

The success of Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s Hawkeye
1.1K
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
586
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
485
World

Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote
403
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
250
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
237
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
213
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
204
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
193
News

for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top