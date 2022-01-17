last days for the January sales, the best offers

Ranging between the most purchased games on PlayStation Store in 2021 and less popular productions, the January discounts dedicated to PS4 and PS5 games include a large selection of titles.

Active Sony console gamers interested in taking advantage of this will have to hurry up, however. After a long time staying on PlayStation Store, the January sales are in fact now about to end. In particular, the deadline for the offers proposed by Sony is set for night between Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 January 2022, at 00:59 in the Italian time zone. With just a few days left to take advantage of the promotions, here is our selection of some of the best offers now active on PS Store:

Demon’s Souls : offered at 49.59 euros, with a 38% discount;

: offered at 49.59 euros, with a 38% discount; Hitman III – Standard Edition : proposed at € 27.99, with a 60% discount;

: proposed at € 27.99, with a 60% discount; Red Dead Redemption II – Ultimate Edition : proposed at 29.99 euros, with a 70% discount;

: proposed at 29.99 euros, with a 70% discount; Returnal : offered at € 59.99, with a 25% discount;

: offered at € 59.99, with a 25% discount; Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle : proposed at 58.49 euros, with a 55% discount;

: proposed at 58.49 euros, with a 55% discount; The Last of Us: Part II – Deluxe Edition : proposed at 29.99 euros, with a 40% discount;

: proposed at 29.99 euros, with a 40% discount; Sackboy: A Great Adventure : proposed at 39.89 euros, with a 43% discount;

: proposed at 39.89 euros, with a 43% discount; Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One: proposed at € 35.99, with a 20% discount;

In closing, we also remember the presence of PS4 and PS5 games for less than ten euros on the PlayStation Store, also in the context of the January sales.