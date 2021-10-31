Last days of containers: farewell to piazza delle Poste

“Excuse me, for piazza delle Poste?” Here, in a few days this question will no longer make great sense. Without prejudice to the nostalgia issue. To cancel the widening from the town toponymy – which by the way officially does not exist, since it actually coincides with Contra ‘Garibaldi – is a brief note yesterday from Poste Italiane, in which the company announces that «the post office Vicenza Centro , in the temporary location of contra ‘Garibaldi, will be open to the public until 13.35 on Tuesday 2 November ». As already anticipated by this newspaper in recent days, at that time the container, which for years has been carrying out the functions of the nearby masonry office finished under the knife as part of the restoration (later slowed down by a dispute) of the building in which it was inserted, it will be closed permanently. Time a few days to empty it and then it will be returned to the company from which it was hired, closing a chapter over 50 months long and seasoned with protests, situations of decay and subsequent interventions to improve the decor of the area. With the removal of the container, as soon as the prefabricated structure can be transferred, the square will therefore become free again – to the advantage of the aesthetics of this corner of the city – but it will also lose an office that, willy-nilly, generated a constant coming and going of people.

The alternative to the central office was found by Poste Italiane in viale Roma, at number 4-6, not far from piazzale De Gasperi, but the property is currently still under construction. The prospect is to see the office operational by the end of January, after an investment of almost 600 thousand euros. Therefore, buffer solutions will be needed until then. This situation had worried the mayor Francesco Rucco, so much so that at the beginning of October he wrote to the prefect Pietro Signoriello to ask to be interested in the matter, perhaps by contacting the representatives of the Post Office, given that the closure of the central office could represent an inconvenience for the users, many of them elderly. In September, the Vicenza deputy of Forza Italia Pierantonio Zanettin also took a stand, with a parliamentary question addressed to the Deputy Minister of Economic Development Stefano Buffagni.

However, the road appears well defined, so much so that Poste Italiane has already prepared a provisional plan pending the inauguration of the spaces in Viale Roma.

And so? So from Thursday 4 November “the opening hours of the nearby post office Vicenza 1, via Cattaneo will be extended – the company specifies in the note – the office will be open continuously from 8.20 to 19.05 from Monday to Friday and Saturday morning from 8.20 to 12.35 “. The same note also summarizes the map of the offices, recalling that “a short distance from contra ‘Garibaldi there are also post offices: Vicenza 3 (in contra’ San Marco) open every morning from Monday to Saturday, Vicenza 6 (via Zampieri), Vicenza 2 (via IV novembre), both open from 8.20 to 19.05 from Monday to Friday and on Saturday morning from 8.20 to 12.35 ». Those who need a Postamat ATM, on the other hand, can go to “the post offices Vicenza 1, Vicenza 2, Vicenza 3 and Vicenza 6”.

As if to say that there is no shortage of alternatives nearby, just change direction. However, the fact remains that the center loses a piece in terms of the presence of services, even if the axis moves a few hundred meters as the crow flies.

The various shift booking methods (via whatsapp, via smartphone with the application or via the website) remain valid, also from an anti-covid perspective in order to reduce queues and stay times inside the premises.