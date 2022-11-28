Last days to apply for labor IFE: How to apply for the benefit

This benefit is delivered directly to the worker, provided that their gross monthly salary does not exceed 3 Minimum Monthly Income (currently $1,200,000).

This week, specifically on wednesday november 30The deadline for applying for the Labor IFE.

This contribution is an incentive for workers are used formally directly granting them a monthly benefit for the employment relationship that begins (new employment contract).

The contribution contemplates three payments in consecutive months and the delivery of these depends directly on the date the application is made.

The application window for the IFE Labor was extended until December 2022Therefore, workers who apply until the 30th of that month could receive only one payment, which will be made on February 7, 2023, as long as they remain employed.

The deadline to be able to deliver all the antecedents -in this month- is until November 30 for contracts made between the October 1 and, effectively, the last day of this month. The payment of those who apply now, will be made on January 6 (two payments).



How to apply for IFE Labor?

Applications for November can be made until Wednesday 30 of this month, on the Subsidy for Employment website www.subsidioalempleo.cl.

After entering the site, they must click on IFE Laboral Apoya, select ‘POSTULATE’ and login with RUT and Unique Key. If you do not have this password, you must request it by video call with the Civil Registry.

It is worth mentioning that this benefit is compatible with the Guaranteed Minimum Income, the Subsidy Protectsthe Women’s Work Bonus (BTM) and the Youth Employment Subsidy (SEJ).