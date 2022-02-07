Last farewell to the rocket that will hit the Moon on March 4th LIVE AT 19.00 – Space & Astronomy

Last days to observe from the Earth the stage of the Falcon 9 rocket that will crash on the Moon on March 4th: in the next few hours the space debris will pass for the last time at the minimum distance from our Planet and for the occasion the Virtual Telescope Project proposes itself follow it in real time with a double live stream on 7 and 8 February, again at 19:00.

“Between 5 and 10 February, particularly 7 and 8, this stage of the Falcon 9 can be seen through the telescope, while for the last time it will be at the minimum distance from the Earth”, explains Gianluca Masi, astrophysicist and scientific director of the Virtual Telescope Project. “On the evening of day 8, the best time for observations, the rocket will be perfectly visible from Italy, about 45,000 kilometers from the earth’s surface; at that moment it will move quickly among the stars and could be visible even through small instruments, ”adds the astrophysicist.

The debris is about 12 meters in size, weighs four tons and will crash into the lunar surface on March 4 at 1:25 pm Italian time with a speed of 2.5 kilometers per second. The crater created by the collision could be traced in images from the Lunar Reconnaissance spacecraft

Orbiter of NASA and the Indian Chandrayaan 2 mission. “To facilitate this possible identification and possibly obtain interesting data on the lunar geology, it will be important to further refine the forecast of the impact site during this imminent observation window”, concludes Masi.