LAST – Giroud, here are the results of the exams and the times! In the group Maignan and Tomori – SOS Fanta

Important news arrive from the training of the Milan. They trained today as a group both Tomori that Maignan, both recovered for Sassuolo. The two players are fine, now the ball passes Pioli: the Rossoneri coach will have to decide whether or not to field them from the start. Tomori is in a runoff with Romagnoli and Kjaer, there is optimism after today’s training. The doubt is still there and will be dissolved only at the end, but in the meantime it will be called and it must be put with a reserve. Slightly different speech for Maignan, because the injury was much more delicate. Goes towards the call-up, it is a quick recovery given that he risked returning in 2022. The last word will be up to Pioli, the French goalkeeper is in a runoff with Tatarusanu. But the return to the group is already excellent news.

Finally, there is news on the injury of Olivier Giroud. The French did the exams, the resonance has evidence of a lesion of the left hamstring, reports it Milannews. It will be re-evaluated in 10 days, but the stop will be for at least three weeks. However, he will try to return in 2021, perhaps on December 19 against Napoli.

