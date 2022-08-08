Last goodbye to the first hero › Fire in Supertankers › Granma

HUNDRED FIRES.- On Sunday it was split into two halves in the Cienfuegos municipality of Rodas: one of immense pain and the other of infinite admiration.

Both human expressions were motivated by an exceptional person: Juan Carlos Santana Garrido, from the special Fire Protection Command of the Cienfuegos Oil Refinery, who died in the province of Matanzas during the fire at the Supertanker Base.

His funeral, in the midst of the affection of his companions, was as he himself was, patriotic and simple, Cuban and full of nobility. Santana Garrido, or El Flaco, as he was affectionately called, already has the title of the first hero of those supportive Cubans who went to collaborate with his companions in the face of adversity.

The first operator of the water tank of the Camilo Cienfuegos Oil Refinery Fire Department was 62 years old, and when he retired in 2008, with the rank of first non-commissioned officer, he only waited a month to return to the tasks he proudly undertook. .

Juan Carlos Santana held two Distinguished Service medals, and had the high honor of participating in the transfer of Che’s remains in 1997.

He was the winner in different competitions of his specialized work.

The hero’s farewell was attended by Marydé Fernández López, member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in Cienfuegos, as well as the governor, Alexandre Corona Quintero, heads and officials of the Ministry of the Interior and the Revolutionary Armed Forces.