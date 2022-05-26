Entertainment

Last hour of judgment: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The head of the DC Comics division explains that scenes of the actress were cut due to “lack of complicity” with Momoa

The actress’s career has been stained by the judicial process that she currently maintains with Johnny Depp

This Monday, as a result of the judicial process that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard maintain for a defamation complaint, one of the witnesses in the case has confirmed that the actress was about to be eliminated from the scenes she had recorded in Aquaman 2 for the battle legal relationship with her ex-husband.

