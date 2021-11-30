Last hours for the excellent offer on Galaxy S21 Ultra with cover and S-Pen for free

If you are looking for the best Samsung smartphone currently in circulation you should definitely not miss the opportunity to buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G during this Cyber ​​Monday 2021. The Samsung site in fact offers it at a strong discount in all colors, even those exclusive to the Samsung Shop, and among other things with free Cover with integrated S-Pen.

All-time low for Galaxy S21 Ultra, under 900 euros

By clicking the link at the bottom of the news, you will have the opportunity to buy S21 Ultra a 899 euros instead of 1279 euros without the need for any coupon. It is a rather large price, you will rightly say, but it is a rare offer that guarantees you savings over 350 euros for a smartphone that remains the protagonist of the mobile scene, also because it has just received the Android 12 and One UI 4.0 update.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G mounts a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at WQHD + resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1500 nit. The processor Exynos 2100, finally able to fill the gap with its counterpart Qualcomm, is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage space and a 5000 mAh battery. The strength of the smartphone is the photographic sector with a 108 MP sensor with optical stabilization and f / 1.8 aperture, a 12 MP ultra wide-angle sensor with f / 2.2 aperture and a 10 MP sensor with excellent 3X zoom.

The discount is visible directly on the page but to see it indicated you have to select the 128GB version and, as we said, it is not only available for S21 Ultra Black and Silver but also Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Brown (the ones you see in the image above).

Update: the offer ended at 23:59:59 on November 29, 2021, take a look at the current best offers on the Galaxy S21 Ultra on our dedicated page.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G on offer on Samsung Shop at 899 Euro (by selecting the 128 GB version)

On offer there is also the version from 256 GB to 999 Euro, just select the option you prefer. For both models, in addition to the Cover with free S-Pen, there is an additional 30% discount on the purchase of accessories and the possibility of financing at zero interest.

