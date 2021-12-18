Last hours to buy Samsung Galaxy S21 at a minimum with Chromebook Go as a gift

From 3 to 19 December 2021, Samsung has launched an interesting initiative that allows you to receive a Galaxy Chromebook Go as a gift with the purchase of one of this year’s high-end smartphones. As this promotion is valid with the purchase at almost all the main online and offline electronics stores, the hunt for the most interesting discount started immediately and, in the last 48 hours of validity, the new price proposed by Unieuro and Amazon stands out among all. Samsung Galaxy S21: 639/649 Euro.

Samsung Galaxy S21 returns to an all-time low

The most compact smartphone among the top of the range of 2021, Samsung Galaxy S21, is in these hours at a great price to be on Unieuro than on Amazon, which as usual equaled the amount requested. As already addressed several times, this is an excellent smartphone with a 6.2 “Super Amoled FHD + display, Exynos 2100 processor sufficiently optimized between performance and consumption, triple rear camera of excellent quality and 4200 mAh battery that guarantees to arrive in the evening without particular problems.

Offered at a list price of 879 Euros in its 128GB version, you can buy it from Unieuro for 639 Euros (paying with PayPal and using the discount code: PAYPALXMAS), or 649 Euros on Amazon.it (unfortunately only in the White color).

We then remind you of the content of the Chromebook promotion: all those who purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (here is our review), Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (here is our review), Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (here is our review), Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G (here is our review), Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (here is our review), will be entitled to receive a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14 ″.

Of course there are conditions to be respected: first of all, the promotion is valid for purchases made from 3 to 19 December. Secondly, the purchase must be registered on this page no later than January 9, 2022. The prize will be delivered directly to the address indicated by the customer when completing the form.

If, on the other hand, you have aimed at the other smartphones of the house to take advantage of the promo, here are the best offers:

Furthermore, if you have an old smartphone you can receive an additional discount with the “Change with Galaxy” promotion.