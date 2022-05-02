Last hours to download the 8 free games with Prime Gaming

you only have a few left few hours ahead to be able to download the 8 free games of April that Amazon gives away with Prime Gaming. As we say, this is the last chance to get them, starting tomorrow the new May gifts will start and we will no longer have the option to download any of these 8 still available. We can get free games of the level of, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe. These will not be the only games that you can take with you, now we take the opportunity to remind you of all the games that we have available for a few more hours.

Prime Gaming allows you to access many advantages for your favorite games, such as skins for Apex Legends, LoL, Destiny 2 and many others, but also, as Games with Gold or the Epic Games Store do, they directly give away complete games, to that we exchange them and we can play them, yes, under a platform that we must download. You can consult all the instructions here and download the games of the month of April before it’s too late.

Free games with Prime Gaming