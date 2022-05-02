Games

Last hours to download the 8 free games with Prime Gaming

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read

Last hours to download the 8 free games with Prime Gaming

you only have a few left few hours ahead to be able to download the 8 free games of April that Amazon gives away with Prime Gaming. As we say, this is the last chance to get them, starting tomorrow the new May gifts will start and we will no longer have the option to download any of these 8 still available. We can get free games of the level of, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe. These will not be the only games that you can take with you, now we take the opportunity to remind you of all the games that we have available for a few more hours.

Prime Gaming allows you to access many advantages for your favorite games, such as skins for Apex Legends, LoL, Destiny 2 and many others, but also, as Games with Gold or the Epic Games Store do, they directly give away complete games, to that we exchange them and we can play them, yes, under a platform that we must download. You can consult all the instructions here and download the games of the month of April before it’s too late.

Free games with Prime Gaming

  1. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  2. Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  3. Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
  4. Nanotale – Typing Chronicles
  5. Guild of Ascension
  6. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  7. Galaxy of Pen and Paper
  8. House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets

Last hours to download the 8 free games with Prime Gaming - Take advantage before it's too late and download the 8 free games that are still available with Prime Gaming.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read

Related Articles

Do you finish games faster or slower than average? – The Gamer’s Opinion

4 hours ago

Details and secrets of exclusive Minecraft content on Nintendo Switch

4 hours ago

Many hate Dark Souls II, but I have all these reasons to defend that it is a great game

4 hours ago

Start the week with 5 free games and the best offers

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button