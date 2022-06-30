Last leaf of the first half of the year

The ones below and the ones inside



At the Municipal Cinema Club the curtain will fall over the screen today, closing on the last day of June, to reopen in July, that is, tomorrow, like every week and for the following first days of the second half of this 2022. Go through that relay of the month the exclusive national premiere of Carrero, directed by Fiona L. Brown and G. Basso, with Rodrigo Varela, Carlos Gastón Castillo. A young man from the lower middle class decides to join the world of carters and earn a living like them. This choice collides with the social exclusion that governs the family environment and his belonging. Carrero transmits verism, an air of real life that has earned him recognition at the last Bafici: the Stimulus Award for Argentine cinema, the first mention for Best Feature Film in the International Competition and the award for Best Cinematography in a Feature Film in International Competition. In another language, documentary, the film has a notable Cordoban background, which investigates precisely and with no other aura than filmic literalness, in the world of the cartoneros: that jewel called Yatasto, by Hermes Paralluelo. Carrero passes at 15.30 and 20.30. In today’s second time slot, and in the first one tomorrow, Friday (at 6:00 p.m.), the filmmakers, Fiona Lena Brown and Germán Basso, will be present at the performances, in dialogue with the public, presented and moderated by Rosendo Ruiz.

The other title is the special release Shirley (2020), an American film directed by Josephine Decker, with Elisabeth Moss, Odessa Young. The writer Shirley Jackson, author of horror books, is portrayed here as a woman who is phobic towards social life, maladjusted in a strongly patriarchal world, involved in her fantastic literary universe to the core. The film has been produced by Martin Scorsese and won the Special Jury Prize at the Sundance 2020 Festival. It is projected at 18 and 23.

Municipal Film Club, Bv. San Juan 49. General admission $450.

a lebanese candy

The Museo de las Mujeres Cultural Space (Rivera Indarte 55), like every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., proposes a new appointment with the Pedestrian Cinema cycle. The film Caramelo (2007) by Lebanese director Nadine Labaki is screened with free admission. A beauty salon in Beirut is the place where women meet and talk to their heart’s content, while beautifying their bodies. The story focuses on five of them. Seen one by one, they reveal fragments of that society between the Eastern tradition and advanced Westernization (they even speak French), and between emancipation, diversity and hypocrisy. That beauty salon has its own rules and there they do not feel judged when talking about their acquaintances and members of their social circles, and taking out “rags in the sun” with openness and intelligence.

Birds captured in paintings

Yesterday, in the art gallery of the Colegio de Escribanos de Córdoba (Obispo Trejo 104, corner 27 de Abril), the exhibition of the bird painter Jorge Warde opened, who has achieved mastery transferring to paper and canvas the colorful and exact universe up to the hyperrealism, of birds. A long-time teacher at the College of the Arts (where he trained in printmaking) and a scientific illustrator for 45 years at the UNC Center for Applied Zoology, Warde passed on his knowledge to generations of artists, while showcasing his craft in various publications, posters, books, encyclopedia and national and international magazines. Those years combined aesthetic precision and detailed observation of reality, in transcriptions that enriched both fields, the artistic and the scientific.

Born in Córdoba in 1946, Jorge Warde has been practicing his trade for half a century, working in black and white with a pen and with a dry brush of an acrylic color, to enhance details of his works. He had an impact on his first training, the master illustrator Axel Amuchástegui, who initiated him in the meticulous painting of birds and animals in their natural habitat. In 2013 he presented the book Bird Paintings, a deluxe edition that displays his valuable work.

The exhibition allows a journey through drawings, paintings and objects that belong to different stages of the production and searches of the Cordovan artist. Along the path of the great naturalist illustrators who crossed the fauna of this land early, his work moves one to admiration.

The exhibition can be visited from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., until August 24.

A very royal birthday

Today is celebrated with various artistic activities on the balconies facing the street, the hall and the Carlos Giménez room, the 95th anniversary of the Teatro Real, from 11 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. on the main stage of the beautiful Cordovan space close to the century of existence. Participating in this birthday are members of the Comedia Infanto Juvenil, the Stable Puppet Cast, and even a music band made up of the workers from the Real’s technical departments, which in the Sala Carlos Giménez will accompany the Comedy Cordoba in a show of songs, dances and improvisations that will include a tribute to the cast’s historical references. There will be projections on the walls of the Sala Mayor to show what the theater was like in other times and an imaginary red carpet will lead the members of the Theater to the dressing room area for a “test” of costumes and clothes from the most famous works that have passed throughout so many decades of life, to make an anniversary photo. In San Jeronimo 66.