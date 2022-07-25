Last meal of terrible criminals before being executed – USA – International

On September 22, 2011, the state of Texas, in the United States, decided to eliminate the special food that was offered to people who were sentenced to death on the day of their executionafter John Whitmire, a senator from Texas’ 15th district, called it a “grossly inappropriate privilege.”

Before the executive director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Brad Livingston, eliminated this benefit, many inmates managed to enjoy one last meal. Of course, some were quite strange.

Chicken, ice cream and even fried foods are some of the foods that several of the prisoners chose to enjoy before they were sent to die.

(Keep reading: The paranormal stories of the museum with human bodies in Bogotá).

John Gacy

Photo: illinois police

Known as ‘Pogo’ or the ‘Killer Clown’, John Wayne Gacy He was an American murderer who raped and killed 33 young men. For the atrocity of his crimes, on March 13, 1980, he was sentenced to several life sentences and the death penalty.

May 10, 1994 was the day of his execution by lethal injection. Chicago Police stated that prior to his death, the prisoner ordered a dozen fried shrimp, a bucket of KFC franchise chicken with French fries and a pound of strawberries.

Velma Barfield

Margie Velma Barfield October 29, 1932 – November 2, 1984 was an American serial killer who was convicted of one murder, but eventually confessed to 6 murders. Barfield was the first woman in the US to be executed after the 1976 resumption of capital punishment.#onthisday pic.twitter.com/6mmLNK4xoR — Murderific True Crime Podcast (@MurderificBPC) November 2, 2019

Born on October 29, 1932, in South Carolina, United States, Margie Velma Bullard murdered four people: her partner, Stuart Taylor, her mother, Lillian Bullard, and two elderly people who were in charge of the American.

According to the official report of the North Carolina Police, before his execution, which took place on November 2, 1984, the inmate decided not to use the meal benefit. However, the prison gave him a bag of Cheez Doodles and a can of Coca-Cola.

Aileen Wuornos

Aileen Wuornos mugshot Photo: florida police

Nicknamed ‘The Maiden of Death’ and ‘The Spider Woman’, Aileen Carol Wuornos, born Michigan, United States, was a murderer who murdered seven men, because while working as a prostitute, the victims tried to rape her as she claimed. at his trial.

(Continue reading: ‘I found the right woman and almost left her because I was a priest.’)

In the state of Florida, United States, Aileen she was convicted of first degree murder, sentenced to die by lethal injection.



According to the Florida Police statement, on the day of his death, he refused the food offered to him and received a cup of coffee instead. He passed away on October 9, 2002.

Victor Feguer

Police photo of Victor Feguer Photo: Iowa Correctional Facility

Victor Harry Feguer, born in Michigan, United States, was the murderer of Dr. Edward Bartels, 34 years old.

The man kidnapped and killed him in the state of Illinois, by posing as a woman in need of medical attention over the phone.

Feguer was sentenced to execution by hanging on March 15, 1963, in charge of the Iowa State Penitentiary.

According to the official statement from the Iowa State Penitentiary, the item he ordered for his last meal was a pitted olive. The strange request had an underlying message, as the inmate pointed out that he hoped that an olive tree would sprout from his grave as a “sign of peace”.

James Smith

Mug shot of James Edward Smith

Born on October 19, 1952, in the United States, James Edward Smith was the murderer of Larry Don Rohus, a 44-year-old man who worked at a teller for Union National Life Insurance Company in Texas. After robbing the place, the man shot him twice to death.

On April 5, 1984, he was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to death on May 11, 1988. That day he asked for rhaeakunda land. The strange request was denied by the Police, since dirt was not included as part of the list of approved foods. For this reason, the authorities offered him a yogurt.

The execution tried to be suspended by his mother; she sought, together with lawyers, to spare James’s life. However, the Supreme Court denied this and on June 26, 1990 he died after a lethal injection.

(Also: This is what ‘The Cathedral’ looks like, Pablo Escobar’s golden cage).

Philip Workman

Mug shot of Philip Workman Photo: tennessee police

Philip Ray Workman, who was born on June 1, 1953 in the state of Kentucky, United States, was convicted on May 11, 1982 of robbery, aggravated assault and first degree murder. He took the life of Police Lieutenant Ronald Oliver, after having attempted the robbery of one of the Wendy’s franchise restaurants.

In the city of Memphis, the man was sentenced to execution by lethal injection on May 9, 2007. He asked that his last meal be a vegetarian pizza, but sought to donate it to the homeless. The police did not accept his request.

Timothy McVeigh

Mugshot of Timothy McVeigh Photo: colorado police

(You may be interested in: The disgusting hygiene habits (or lack thereof) of celebrities).

Timothy James McVeigh, born on April 23, 1968 in New York, United States, was a terrorist, author of the cruel attack in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995. The criminal designed a car bomb that caused the death of 168 people and almost 680 were injured.

On June 13, 1997, he was found guilty on 11 different charges and was sentenced to death. His last meal was two glasses of chocolate mint sundaes from Ben & Jerry’s.

The man died at the age of 33 in the state of Indiana on June 11, 2001.

More news

-Sisters believed they were ‘possessed’ and killed their father to ‘take out the devil’

-I didn’t know I was pregnant and gave birth in a bathroom: “I heard a knock”

-Henry Cavill: the fortune he has earned for playing ‘Superman’

-J Balvin is criticized for leaving Shakira out of video about Colombia

Trends WEATHER