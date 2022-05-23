Last minute and all the keys to the controversial trial

The mediatic and controversial trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardleaves ‘The War of the Roses’ at the level of a fairy tale, a true satire of the deranged and violent end of a marriage, starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. Reality proves once again that it is more arid and unpleasant than any fiction, and the confrontation in court of the actors after a fleeting and stormy union has become a pulse to discredit himself, he has brought to light his intimacies and has uncovered a sordid history of violence and addictions. Next, we break down all the keys to understand what is at stake in this trial that has degenerated into a media spectacle that has the Anglo-Saxon world on edge.

On April 11, the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began in the Fairfax County Courts (Virginia, USA). The actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife for an opinion article published in The Washington Post in 2018 where he accused him of having inflicted ill-treatment on him. Therefore, he claims 50 million dollars for damages. The actress for her part, has counterattacked with another lawsuit accusing her ex-husband of having promoted a defamation campaign against her and for which she asks for 100 million. Although it is one of the aspects that he will have to demonstrate, what is clear is that there has been a parallel trial that shows an unfavorable view of Heard and in which the networks absolve Depp of all responsibility. You just have to see the images of the trial that are being broadcast, which show the interpreter always with the situation under control and an emotional and visceral Amber Heard.

After 18 hearings, the trial is now in its final stretch. He first took the stand to testify Johnny Depp on April 19. The actor defended himself and denied having beaten his ex-wife, pointing out the accusations of physical and sexual assault as “appalling”, “without basis in any kind of truth”. “It kills me that all these people that I had met over the years … that these people thought I was a fraud,” he told him in court.

However, it has been Amber Heard’s turn to speak that has aroused the most controversy. The actress offered a stark testimony full of violence, supported by some terrifying audios where their tremendous fights and Depp’s verbal abuse were heard. Johnny’s ex-wife has brought three key testimonies for his defense. The makeup artist and hairdresser of The Late Late Show with James Corden although she did not witness any physical aggression from Deep a Heard, but she did witness his outbursts of anger and some anger and, in 2015, she had to hide the bruises and bruises on the face of Amber after an alleged physical assault of the actor. For her part, Amber’s acting teacher stated in court that she often came to class very upset and they had to start later, until she calmed down. Likewise, she maintains that her student is “incapable” of crying and acting at the same time, in reference to Heard’s tears, called into question during the bitter and harsh interrogation divided into two hearings that Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, had prepared for her in order to discredit her and discover cracks and inconsistencies in her testimony.

Amber Heard, crying during one of the days of Camille Vasquez’s interrogation gtres

The last person who has testified in favor of Amber Heard, has been her sister Whitney Hernandez who has accused on the stand that her ex-brother-in-law has not only been violent with Amber, but also with her. The very harsh stories that have been heard in the Fairfax County courts have made more anecdotal aspects about the actress’s alleged strategy of wear and tear against her ex-husband be forgotten by dressing just like him during the trial; as well as the promise behind Depp not wanting to look his ex-wife in the eye, because in an audio, after their breakup, he told her “I’m nothing to you and I never will be. You will never see my eyes again” .

Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez, who have been romantically linked gtres

Camille Vasquez has not only become the great asset and the “amulet” of Johnny Depp, but they have elevated her to the main character of the trial. The lawyer has seen how all eyes have also fallen on her as rumors of romance between them have been triggered by the complicit and close gestures they dedicate.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is about to come to an end and, despite the parallel trial that is deteriorating the image of the actress, legal experts dare to predict that the actor will lose this time, as happened with the defamation lawsuit he filed in London in 2020.