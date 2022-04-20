Last minute changes in the final results MIR 2022

Listed to MIR 2022.

The Ministry of Health has estimated a total of 17 appeals filed against the resolution approving the list of results of the selective tests for access to places MIR 2022. With this estimate, there are changes in the order numbers of several applicants that affect the process of choosing and awarding places, which will be carried out exclusively through telematic means, as in the previous call. Likewise, the ministerial body has considered four lift resources for the degree of Nursing.

According to the resolution published in the State official newsletter (BOE), the graduates in Medicine who have obtained an order number in the final list of results will have to submit the electronic request for the allocation of a place from April, the 21st. In the case of Nursing, the process began this Monday.

Medicine Degree

Through an informative note, Health informs of the estimate of the 17 lifting resources filed against the resolution of the General Directorate of Professional Regulation of the Ministry of Health of March 10, 2022, which definitively approves the lists of results of the 2021 selective tests, for access in 2022 to specialized health training places . In the previous call, there were six applicants who improved their grade and, therefore, their position in the list of final results.

– Applicant with order number 1,763 in the definitive results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 81.0213 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place between the order numbers 1,128 and 1,129.

– Applicant with order number 2,319 in the final results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 78.6061 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 1,664 and 1,665.

– Applicant with order number 3,421 in the final results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 74.2341 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place between the order numbers 2,767 and 2,768.

– Applicant with order number 4,048 In the final results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 69.2716 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 4,037 and 4,038.

– Applicant with order number 4,408 in the final results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 70.5510 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 3,696 and 3,697.

– Applicant with order number 4,499 In the final results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 69.4478 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place between the order numbers 3,984 and 3,985.

– Applicant with order number 5,973 in the definitive results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 64.6547 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 5,268 and 5,269.

– Applicant with order number 6,230 in the final results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 63.3723 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 5,597 and 5,598.

– Applicant with order number 6,342 in the final results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, it obtains a total score of 61.6918 points, which places it with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 6,009 and 6,010.

– Applicant with order number 6,418 in the definitive lists of results published on March 10, 2022, after the estimation of the appeal, it obtains a total score of 61.2653 points, which places it with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 6,096 and 6,097.

– Applicant with order number 6,725 In the final results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 60.8003 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place between the order numbers 6,191 and 6,192.

– Applicant with order number 7,743 in the final results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 55.8155 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 7,226 and 7,227.

– Applicant with order number 7,997 in the final results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 52.7530 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 7,756 and 7,757.

– Applicant with order number 8,276 In the final results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 51.9979 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 7,880 and 7,881.

– Applicant with order number 9,381 In the definitive results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 43.8215 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 9,145 and 9,146.

– Applicant with order number 9,446 In the final results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 44.3077 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 9,064 and 9,065.

– Applicant with order number 9,896 In the final results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 39.3910 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 9,796 and 9,797.

Nursing Degree

– Applicant with order number 990 in the final results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 70.3170 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 808 and 809.

– Applicant with order number 1,067 In the definitive results lists published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 68.8127 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place between the order numbers 905 and 906.

– Applicant with order number 1942 in the definitive lists of results published on March 10, 2022, after estimating the appeal, he obtains a total score of 59.4156 points, which places him with a priority to request assignment of a place among the order numbers 1,697 and 1,698.

– Applicant with order number 2,982 in the definitive lists of results published on March 10, 2022, after the estimation of the appeal, it obtains a total score of 49.9612 points, which places it with a priority to request assignment of a place between the order numbers 2,763 and 2,764.