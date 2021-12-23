Last minute Christmas gifts for less than 30 euros

The holidays are approaching and you haven’t bought anything for friends and family yet? Are you looking for a last minute gift on offer that can make those around you happy? Thanks to eBay.it, the marketplace that connects those who sell and those who buy, you can find excellent solutions, staying at home and without having to immerse yourself in the “crazy” crowd of shops and shopping centers. Your smartphone or a pc will suffice.

Cheap ‘last minute’ Christmas gifts

If you are looking for a Christmas gift for less than 30 euros that does not make you look bad, the ideal solution is to give useful and indispensable technological products, which can be used daily for work, for sport or for leisure. Here are some gift ideas that we are sure you will find useful and interesting.

Voice assistant

Home Mini is Google’s assistant, you can place it in every room and control it only with your voice. It provides answers, plays songs and lets you enjoy entertainment content simply by using your voice.

Buy it here for 21.90 euros

Bluetooth headphones

Xiaomi’s EarBuds are the brand’s new true wireless in-ear headphones, small in size and price. Functional and practical to put in your pocket, they have a long-lasting battery and guarantee excellent sound quality. At a small price.

Buy them here for € 19.90

Video surveillance camera

Tapo C200 by Tp-Link is the affordable indoor surveillance camera that returns high definition video. The 1080p resolution allows a detailed view of the room, and guarantees horizontal movement up to 360 ° and vertical movement up to 114 °.

Buy it now at € 30.90

Wi-Fi repeater

More power for home Wi-Fi: Xiaomi Repeater Pro is a repeater that thanks to two powerful antennas allows you to provide a wider coverage for the whole house, with significantly improved and enhanced connection speed performance.

Buy it now at € 15.50

Decoder for digital terrestrial

Gosat Dvb-T2 is the latest generation digital terrestrial decoder essential for enjoying television programs by incorporating the new transmission frequencies. Small and compact, it does not take up much space and is universal, ideal even for “older” televisions.

Buy it here for 27.10 euros

PS4 video games

If you are looking for a video game for PlayStation for less than 30 euros, to make a child happy, but why not also an adult, on eBay.it you can find many solutions on offer. Here are some really interesting ones:

Portable speaker

The music you prefer wherever you want: Jbl Go 3 is the portable speaker with Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to play your favorite music from PC, TV and smartphone. Resistant to water and dust, it guarantees an autonomy of music reproduction up to 5 hours.

Buy it here for € 36.99

Pen Drive 128 GB

Capable and powerful, it allows you to store up to 128 GB of data: photos, images, audio files and documents. Kingston’s Data Traveler Exodia is the ideal gift for those who need to always have their data at hand.

Buy it now at € 16.90