Last minute! Conviasa information on suspension of flights

Attention Cuban passengers, the Venezuelan airline Conviasa, which flies to Nicaragua from Cuba, has just announced important information on the suspension of flights.

This was made known through its social networks, the Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company (ECASA). Said institution echoed an official statement from this company where it is expanded that “taking into account the current weather situation in Venezuela, operations are suspended today, Wednesday, June 29, rescheduling for Thursday, June 30.”

From Conviasa they warn that “complying with the measures ordered by the National Executive and not to put at risk the operational safety and that of our passengers, motivated by the meteorological conditions generated by the meteorological phenomenon “Tropical Cyclone Two”.

They add that “in the next few hours it will affect the coasts of Venezuela and air operations, we proceed to cancel the National and International flights for Wednesday 06/29/22 and reschedule for Thursday 6/30/22. In this sense, we comply with the flight safety protocols and established procedures.”

While the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics explains that in compliance with the measures ordered by the Executive, the entire aeronautical community and the general public are informed that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will possibly be affected by the development of Tropical Cyclone 2.

Due to this, this authority restricts air operations in general, both commercial and private. It also urges commercial aviation to fully comply with the procedures and protocols established in the Flight Safety Manual for Operations”.

MORE CONVIASA SUSPENSIONS

After the controversial case of the Emtrasur plane retained in Argentina, Conviasa reported that its flights to Chile and Argentina scheduled for the current week would be suspended until further notice. All this since the beginning of investigations of the Iranian-Venezuelan plane.

The decision of the Venezuelan state airline affects a total of four connections that had to depart to and from Venezuela with those routes. Conviasa in its statement only explains that they are eliminated for “operational reasons”.