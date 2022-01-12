Last minute diet | how to lose weight even if we don’t have time

How the Last Minute Diet can be followed, a great example of a fast food regimen to be followed only for a few days.

Last minute diet, how to adopt it to lose a few pounds despite the limited time available. It may happen that you have to take part in an event and inevitably have to pull off an elegant dress. But it can happen much more dramatically to realize only at the last not to enter it.

The only concrete help that can save our lives is the Last Minute Diet, a lightning-fast diet that lasts a maximum of two or three days and that will allow us at least to deflate just enough to avoid problems.

On average, the Last Minute Diet allows us to eliminate two kilos, represented by excess fluids. What distinguishes any type of diet, in fact, during the first few days, losing weight is easier. Then the times inevitably get longer, despite the effects you can clearly see.

Last minute diet, tips to follow

What is the last minute diet? Essentially in the intake of fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables and dried fruit, together with the intake of lots of water. You should always drink it every day, at least in a minimum daily quantity of 2 liters.

There is no room at all in this simple eating pattern for sodium and sugars, which cause several side effects. The first in particular causes us the much feared water retention, as well as swelling us. Sugar, on the other hand, causes high blood sugar and obesity.

It is easy to think about which products to avoid absolutely, that is all industrial ones, both sweet and savory, fried foods, alcoholic beverages and drinks other than water, unsweetened squeezed fruit, skimmed milk or a glass of red wine after a meal principal.

What can we eat

The foods to consider for a few days will be the following:

brown rice and pasta;

egg;

fish;

quinoa;

fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables;

dried fruit;

Foods with starches are also banned, because they retain liquids and therefore swell us. These are pasta, bread and normal rice as well as potatoes of all types of preparation. In this short period of time in which to follow the last minute diet, minestrone, soups, creams and the like should also be avoided, as well as anything that contains carbohydrates.

Carbohydrates that in general must never be lacking in a diet. But we can think of cutting if only for a maximum of two days. Because otherwise the health risks are very high.

The typical menu to follow:

Breakfast: orange or grapefruit juice, without sugar, or unsweetened tea, infusion or herbal tea.

Snack: a fresh fruit of the season or 40 grams of dried fruit

Lunch: pureed mixed green leafy vegetables (no legumes) or white pasta or brown rice;

Snack: what you have excluded for the snack in the morning;

Dinner: 120 grams of grilled fish or chicken and salad or grilled vegetables as a side dish.

