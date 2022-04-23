Last minute! Embassy of Mexico in Cuba enables 16 thousand appointments

The Embassy of Mexico in Cuba has just published a message where it refers to “improvements to the Cuba dating system”.

In a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they report that various improvements have been implemented to the appointment system.

Due to its importance, we reproduce in full in text:

As part of the modernization of the dating systems of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is reported that various improvements have been implemented to the Citas Cuba system.

These changes will come into force on Saturday, April 23, and are intended to expand the availability of appointments, make their assignment transparent, and eliminate intermediaries or managers.

Starting at 2:00 p.m. (CDT) on April 23, 2022, 16,000 appointments will be made available to carry out consular procedures before the Embassy of Mexico in Cuba for the period between May and December 2022.

It is important to clarify that the date and time of these appointments will be assigned automatically until their availability is exhausted, according to the order in which they are requested on the website.

To access an appointment, from today all people must create a new user in citacuba.sre.gob.mxselect the procedure to be carried out and verify your identity by clicking on the link that will be sent to you by email.

Once the above steps have been completed, the user will receive an email confirming the appointment, including the date and time. If the appointments are exhausted, the user will be registered in the system and will be notified when there are new appointments available.

It is important to clarify that the appointments scheduled until April 29 are still valid and will be attended, so it is not necessary to carry out the previous steps in such cases.

It is reiterated that the Embassy of Mexico in Cuba offers appointments for consular services only through the citacuba.sre.gob.mx website, which is centrally managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Appointments are free, personal and non-transferable; The system has multiple locks and security measures that prevent manipulation or transfer to people other than those whose data was originally recorded. Users are encouraged to avoid sharing their personal data with third parties that offer to schedule appointments on their behalf, as such appointments may be canceled without notice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to work to improve the availability of its services at the Embassy of Mexico in Cuba. To this end, improvements are being made in the efficiency of our processes, additional staff will be assigned to the documentation department and service hours will soon be extended.

For any question, complaint or comment related to the scheduling of appointments at the consular offices of Mexico, the email is made available to the public [email protected]

UPDATE

explanatory note of Cuban Directory: The Embassy of Mexico announced the authorization of new appointments at 3:10 pm (Cuban time), on April 23.

Our newsroom checked availability and received this message:

Dear xxxxxx, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets to inform you that for the moment all the appointments for the consular section of the Embassy of Mexico in Cuba have been exhausted. However, your data has been registered and when appointments are enabled you will be notified by this only means to continue with the appointment assignment process.