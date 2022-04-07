Last minute! Embassy of the United States announces opening date

The United States Embassy has just announced the date for the opening of its consular services in Cuba.

In a message they have posted on Twitter they report that “as announced on March 3, 2022, immigrant visa services will resume on a limited basis.”

When will the US Embassy in Cuba open?

The diplomatic headquarters has finally set a date for the reestablishment of some consular procedures:

“Starting in May 2022, the United States Embassy in Cuba will resume limited processing of immigrant visas, prioritizing applicants in the IR-5 category (father or mother of a United States citizen).)”, communicated.

In an FAQ section about this opening, they have explained that they start with that visa category “recognizing the unique challenges of age, health and mobility for these applicants.”

In this way, they indicate that IR-5 applicants (father or mother of a US citizen) who have been notified “that their case is ready to be processed after April 1, 2022, will have their interview scheduled at the Embassy in Havana, not at the Embassy in Georgetown.”

Conversely, if IR-5 applicants have been notified that their case is ready for processing before April 1, 2022, they will continue to be processed at the Embassy in Georgetown.

Important! The Embassy clarifies that “given the limitations of its resources, the headquarters in Havana is not accepting transfer requests from the applicants.”

They also report that “We do not have an exact date when the Embassy in Havana will start processing the full range of immigrant and non-immigrant visa services.”.

That yes, the Consular Section of the Embassy in Havana will continue “providing essential services to US citizens and a limited processing of emergency visas for non-immigrants,” they warn from their Web.