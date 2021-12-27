Last minute holidays: hotel presences collapse. Shops closed in the center, from today on via l’Apu

“The turnout in the week of Christmas has dropped dramatically with peaks close to 100% – comments Domenico Santacroce, hotelier – the uncertainties on anti-Covid measures and the resurgence of the virus throughout Europe have greatly influenced”. There were also and above all foreign tourists, with the Italian ones who, however, made numerous cancellations. The train of the parks holds up a little, however, insufficient to make up for the absences of Christmas tourism, also penalized by the sudden rise in temperatures and by the substantial lack of snow which, beyond the ski slopes, artificially snowed, still drives away the families.

“Also for the week of New Year we are recording a decrease of about 50% – continues Santacroce – and unfortunately the cancellations continue day by day, in addition to the structural reduction. Uncertainty reigns and, in many cases, the stays are skipped also because of the super green pass: often there are groups of five or six people, where only one does not have the super green pass. They ask for access, but it is not possible and so we lose the whole group ”.

The super green pass has pushed the rental housing market which, together with the off-site, have however ensured a certain liveliness in the historic center where, from this morning, the opening hours and traffic restrictions of the area officially enter until 9 January. urban pedestrian, with the old city that will be accessible to authorized cars only from 4 to 10 in the morning and forbidden in Corso Ovidio.

“Unfortunately, in these days of celebration we have been open in a few – comments a shopkeeper in the historic center – I personally have made excellent collections, it is clear that if you do not change your approach to commerce, you will not be able to take advantage of the progress that we could do in tourism. Last night, when the passengers of the historic train arrived, almost all of them had closed ”.

The uncertainty caused by the pandemic will probably push many to decide at the last minute: “In recent years, reservations were made well in advance – adds Santacroce – last year everything was closed and this year we live for the day: on the other hand, it’s enough a contact with a positive to end up in quarantine and lose the reservation. We hope to recover with the last minute ”.