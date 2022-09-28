Last minute of Hurricane Ian, live: trajectory, when it arrives in Florida and minute by minute

The authorities of the city ​​of Venicein Sarasota County, south of Tampa, posted images on their Twitter account in which the sea can be seen receding in the area of ​​the fishermen’s wharf.

The Tampa Bay National Weather Service (NWS) picked up the post and warned: “Important note: The water will return. Please don’t try to walk there or anywhere else with receding water.”

Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes to go to the shelters indicated by their counties, where they will be provided with water and food. In Manatee County, for example, some 2,528 people were registered in the 17 storm sheltersAccording to the government.

But Not all shelters open their doors to pets. Here is a list of those that do accept:

The Ministry of Energy and Mines announced that had managed to restore power to three regions after repairing the Felton and Nuevitas power plants, and that it continues to work on repairing the others.

but so much Havana like parts of western Cuba remained without power on Wednesday after the impact of the hurricane, which made landfall as a Category 3 storm on the western tip of the island, devastating Pinar del Río province, where much of the tobacco is grown.

Image of the floods caused by the hurricane in Batabano, Cuba Getty Images

These are the cities that could be the most affected by Hurricane Ian and at what time of day, according to a CNN estimate. The schedules are expressed in local time (one hour less than in Argentina)

Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte:

Sarasota:

Fort Myers:

Tampa:

St.Petersburg:

An official of the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicated to the CNN that they expect parts of the city of Tampa and Orlando to see “catastrophic flooding” after Ian hit.

“We are going to have an event. very long and heavy rain. We could see widespread rain totals of 10 to 16 inches, Tampa, Orlando, down to near Jacksonville. And somewhere in there you’re probably going to get about half a meter of rain.”

“We’re going to have Widespread catastrophic flood impacts across much of north and central Florida from this storm as well,” he added.

General view of the St. Pete Pier as the first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Florida. GERARDO MORA – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) predicted a storm surge, that is, an increase in sea level due to the arrival of Ian, 5.4 meters in parts of Southwest Floridaas reported in a new update of the situation.

“A life-threatening storm surge is expected along the southwestern coast of Florida,” indicated the text.

To prevent risks from Ian’s impact in Florida, several events were suspended and many other important facilities had to close their doors, as reported by CNN.

The great most airportsincluding Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Tampa International Airport (TPA), suspended their commercial operations between yesterday afternoon and today morning.

At the closing of the gates SeaWorld and Disney the theme parks of Universal Orlando Resort and CityWalkwhich will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

American football games, like events scheduled for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team, were moved to Miami-Dade County.

The NASA was forced to move its mega rocket Artemis Iwhose launch was scheduled for the next few days after repeated cancellations, to its hangar at the Kennedy Special Center.

In this image provided by NASA, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is seen atop the mobile launcher as it is returned to the Vehicle Assembly Building from Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for weather forecasts related to Hurricane Ian NASA – Getty Images North America

The State of Florida finds itself with 133,544 users without access to electricity due to power outages, according to the PowerOutage site.

the county of Collierlocated in the southwest of the state, is the most affected in the entire state, with 32,948 service casualties. There is the famous seaside town of naples.

The Disney World and Sea World theme parks in Orlando also closed due to the hurricane. “Given the latest projections, Walt Disney World theme and water parks will be closed on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday, September 28 and we anticipate Thursday, September 29 as well, and we will provide updates as we continue to monitor the storm.”

More of 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, but by law no one could be forced to flee. Ian was centered about 105 kilometers west-southwest of Naples at 7 (8 in Argentina), turning toward the coast at 17 kph. Floridians rushed before impact to wall up their houses, store your most precious belongings on the upper floors and run away. You can’t do anything about natural disasters,” said Vinod Nair, who drove inland from the Tampa area with his wife, son, dog and two kittens Tuesday in search of a hotel in Orlando’s tourist district. “We live in a high-risk area, so we thought it best to evacuate.” The airports of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Key West were closed by the phenomenon.

you can continue the minute by minute of the storm from different YouTube channels. The route after passing through Cuba and when it is expected to reach the shores of Florida.

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, declared a state of emergency in dozens of counties on Monday and on Tuesday night warned those in the areas that are projected to be the most affected that the “time to evacuate is running out”. “It is necessary to evacuate now. Major impacts from the storm are going to start to be felt relatively soon,” she said. “It’s a big storm, it’s going to kick up a lot of water as it comes in,” DeSantis said in Sarasota, a coastal city of 57,000 in the projected path of the storm. “This is the kind of storm surge that is life-threatening,” alerted.

“Potentially… could make landfall as category 5, but clearly this is a very powerful large hurricane that will have major impacts on the Southwest Florida, and then as it continues to move across the state, it’s going to have very, very large impacts in terms of wind, rain, flooding. So this is going to be a very unpleasant day, two days, probably”, said the Republican governor in a press statement on the morning of this Wednesday.

The Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off the southwestern coast from Florida on Wednesday morning, with maximum winds of 250 kilometers per hour (kph), and It borders on category 5, the most dangerous. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state’s densely populated Gulf Coast, with Naples to Sarasota region as “highest risk” area of a devastating storm surge. The United States Air Force Hurricane Hunters confirmed that Ian gained strength over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico after hitting Cuba, where it left the entire island without electricity. “Ian’s strength rapidly intensifies to cause catastrophic storm surge, wind and flooding in the Florida panhandle.” alerted the National Hurricane Center of the United States (NHC, for its acronym in English), which had previously urged people to evacuate the danger zone if they still can.

Winds exceeding tropical storm force of 63 kph reached Florida at 3 p.m. local time and the first hurricane-force winds were recorded at 6, long before the cyclone’s eyewall moved inland, the Miami-based center said. Rainfall near the landfall area could exceed 18 inches.