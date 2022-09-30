Last minute of the Consulate of Spain in Havana

The Consulate General of Spain in Havana has updated the Cuban and Spanish community residing on the island about some of the main consular services.

In its most recent post on Twitter, the diplomatic headquarters reported that daily appointments for legalizations continue to increase, up to 1,000 weekly.

“Representatives must be authorized in writing. The appointment is not cancelable and can only be in the name of the interested party”, they recalled. In this article you can find more information about the changes with this procedure.

Likewise, the consulate announced that they are ready to send more than 1,000 passports of residents in the provinces; in this case, those requested between June 2 and August 30.

“The passports requested by Spaniards residing in the provinces of Camagüey, Ciego de Ávila, Cienfuegos, Granma, Guantánamo, Holguín, Sancti Spíritus, Santiago de Cuba, Las Tunas and Villa Clara must be collected at the headquarters of Camagüey, Santa Clara and Santiago from Cuba”.

The collection must be made in the vice consulates from next October 10. From day 3 they will NO longer be available for pick-up in Havana, warn.

OTHER INFORMATION ON THE SPANISH CONSULATE IN HAVANA

Regarding the effects on their consular services after Ian passed through western Cuba, they indicated that each visa appointment corresponding to Tuesday, September 27, has been automatically relocated to the same time on Thursday, October 6.

“Other departments will relocate soon,” they clarified.

The Spanish consular headquarters in Cuba also announced changes in the delivery and collection schedules for documentation at the windows located in the Palacio de Velasco.

The most frequent complaints from users regarding the work of the Consulate of Spain have to do with the delay in sending the credentials for the appointment application and visa shifts by invitation letter.