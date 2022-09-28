Last minute of the “electric blackout” throughout Cuba and Internet failures, according to ETECSA

This is the last hour of the electricity blackout throughout Cuba, which has left most of the country in the dark and with zero electricity generation. This has also caused, according to the telecommunications company, ETECSA, failures in the stability of the Internet in the country, both for Wi-Fi and mobile data.

In the early hours of this September 28, the last part of the National Electric Union (UNE) indicated that “it remains in an exceptional condition, with a restoration process in the three regions of the country, west, center and east”

“There has been a greater advance in the restoration of the SEN in the eastern region, since the transmission and distribution network are integrated without being affected by the passage of IAN, from this possibility the microsystems with the generation began to be created. distributed”, they specify in a note published on their official Facebook profile.

“Voltage is reached that makes it possible to reach the Lidio Ramón Pérez Thermoelectric Plant (Felton) and begin the start-up of this Power Plant and at the same time it was possible to reach the October 10 Thermoelectric Plant (Nuevitas), which means that the eastern region has had a advancement process servicing a load level thanks to these microsystems”.

CURRENT ELECTRICITY AND INTERNET IN CUBA

The situation in the central region is slower, they say, because “the use of the Pico de Varadero Plant has led to the combined cycle of ENERGAS that allows a restoration process to begin in this area that will allow increasing the capacity to serve the cargo in this central region of the country, for its subsequent connection with the eastern region”.

“We have a complex process in the western area, since with the passage of IAN we have an important part of the transmission network damaged, which makes the restoration process more complex,” they add.

“Once island generation is achieved in the three regions, they will all be able to be linked to the National Electric System, which will allow the largest amount of built-in load to be restored and all the service that has not been affected by Hurricane IAN will be restored. work will be done with the support of all the electrical brigades of the country to the affected provinces”, they conclude.

Meanwhile, ETECSA reported that “the most relevant incidents identified are given in mobile services with more than 380 radio bases interrupted, concentrating in Pinar del Río, Artemisa and Havana, provinces most affected by the weather event.”

“Likewise, damage to fixed telephony and data services is reported. The main causes are fallen cables and poles, damage to cabinets and base stations, and lack of electricity, caused by the passage of the hurricane,” they add.

Update:

At 5:24 p.m. on September 27, due to weather conditions in the Matanzas area, one of the two Guiteras 220 kV – Matanzas 200 kV transmission lines was triggered as a result of a broken protective cable.

Given this condition, actions were taken to reduce the transfer of power to the central-eastern zone.

After 5:52 p.m., the other Guiteras 220 kV – Matanzas 220 kV transmission line was shot, causing the SEN to be linked by the Cotorro 220 kV – Matanzas 220 kV transmission line, which immediately went out of service. by not supporting power transfer.

This situation caused a power imbalance due to the excess generation in the western zone and the generation deficit in the eastern central zone, which caused a phenomenon of instability in the frequency in both zones and, consequently, the total fall of the SEN.

At the time of the failures, 835 MW were without service, caused by the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the provinces of Pinar del Río to Mayabeque, operating with high levels of transfer between the western zone and the central eastern zone.

Restoration work on the SEN began immediately and has been carried out up to the time of issuance of this note, consisting of the creation of isolated microsystems with distributed generation generator sets that have made it possible to provide electricity service to part of the consumers in the provinces of Havana (25 circuits belonging to Central Havana, Old Havana, Eastern Havana, Cotorro), Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara, Santi Spiritus, Ciego de Ávila, Camagüey, Las Tunas, Holguín, Granma, Santiago de Cuba and

Guantánamo and deliver energy to the Ernesto Guevara, Antonio Guiteras, Diez de Octubre and Lidio Ramón Pérez thermoelectric plants, which have already synchronized the SEN, work continues until they are fully restored. So far, 224 MW have been recovered.

Unit 2 of CTE Ernesto Guevara, CTE Antonio Guiteras, unit 3 of CTE Carlos Manuel de Céspedes and unit 5 of CTE Diez de Octubre are in the process of being started up.

The process of forming microsystems will be maintained for the subsequent synchronization of the rest of the generating units that are in a position to synchronize with the electrical system.