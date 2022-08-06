LAST MINUTE of the fire in Matanzas, Cuba: 17 missing firefighters and the Government asks allies for help

The fire of great magnitude unleashed on Friday night at the Supertanker Base of Matanzas and that continued with force during the early hours of the morning as it spread and already affected three tanks, it has caused at least fifty injuries, who are being treated at the Faustino Pérez Provincial Hospital.

Disappeared and call for help from the Government

data published by the page of the Presidency of Cuba on Twitter They point out that 17 missing people have been reported so far, firefighters who were in the closest area trying to prevent the spread. In an emergency meeting, Miguel Díaz-Canel ordered the search for the disappeared, as well as care for the relatives.

“Help and advice were requested from friendly countries with experience in the oil issue. Strategies for recovery are already being drawn up,” he added.

The number of wounded rises to 67

The Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, said that there are 67 injured patients treated: three critical, three very serious, 12 serious, 20 less serious,

29 mild. He affirmed that bags of serums and all the creams for the care of burns are available.

Complicated situation

According to a report from the Provincial Government of Matanzas, at 7:20 a.m. this Saturday at the site of the fire “there were sufficient forces between tankers and dozens of ambulances. But the strong northeast wind that had been blowing since the afternoon (Friday) directed the flames in the direction of the other tank with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters and contained large volumes of fuel.”

“From a distance, several intact tanks can be seen from that location, which suggests that the four explosions that occurred took place in the second tank,” he added.

Patients transferred to Havana

Some of the wounded have been transferred to the Cuban capital. According to a publication by the Havana Provincial Health Directorate, the first patients have been received at the Calixto García Hospital.

The injured number 52, three of them critical

The number of injured after the fire still under control in Matanzas increases to 52 people. Dr. Taymí Martinez Naranjo, general director of the Faustino Pérez Hospital, confirmed that of them, there are three in critical condition and one in extreme critical condition, and another ten in serious condition, according to the official radio station Radio 26.

Two critically injured

Dr. Taymí Martinez Naranjo, director of the Comandante Faustino Pérez University Provincial Hospital, reported that of the 49 patients reported as injured, there are two critical, one of them ventilated, and seven serious patients. She so she picked up the official page on Twitter of the Government of Matanzas.

evacuation of neighbors

In the midst of concern, the noise of the sirens and at dawn, the Dubrocq neighborhood, close to the affected area in Matanzas, is evacuated, according to official media reports.

The journalist Carlos Manuel Bernal, quoted by TV Yumurí, reported from the Faustino Pérez Hospital a total, so far, of 49 injured, nine seriously and one critically life-threatening.

"There are more than 100 people in the guard room right now. They are pouring ointments on people," a person present at the hospital told DIARIO DE CUBA. The Minister of Energy and Mines, Liván Arronte, would have been treated by the SIUM, according to a nurse who did not identify himself. The official would have suffered poisoning from inhaling the smoke.

“There are more than 100 people in the guard room right now. They are pouring ointments on people,” a person present at the hospital told DIARIO DE CUBA. The Minister of Energy and Mines, Liván Arronte, would have been treated by the SIUM, according to a nurse who did not identify himself. The official would have suffered poisoning from inhaling the smoke.

Journalists Lyl Jiménez and Melissa Blanco along with cameraman Rigoberto León, all from TV Yumurí, are among the people who received some burns when one of the tanks caught fire.

Great police deployment

“The Faustino Guard Corps is militarized. You cannot enter or leave,” said the same person, who made reference to a large number of deployed police officers.

According to information from TV Yumurí, Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived at the hospital emergency room.

Journalist Arnaldo Mirabal Hernández, for his part, He reported from his Facebook profile a “fourth explosion” in the early hours of this Saturday at the industrial site.

⚠️#Last minute ‼️

A fourth explosion occurs💥, there is no accurate information about the magnitude of the sinister, but it will undoubtedly be one of the saddest accidents.

"A fourth explosion occurs, there is no accurate information about the magnitude of the incident, but it will undoubtedly be one of the saddest accidents," the Provincial Government of Matanzas admitted on Twitter.

“A fourth explosion occurs, there is no accurate information about the magnitude of the incident, but it will undoubtedly be one of the saddest accidents,” the Provincial Government of Matanzas admitted on Twitter.

Around 7:00 p.m. this Friday, due to a storm, lightning struck the 52 crude oil storage tank of the aforementioned base, causing a fireconfirmed on its Twitter account the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

On its Facebook page, the local television station stated that firefighters and workers from the Territorial Division of the state CUPET are working to put out the flames.

According to a report by the official Cuban News Agency (ACN), the national crude oil tank impacted by the electrical discharge was at 50% of its capacity of filling, which is 50,000 cubic meters. There is no information on how much the other deposits reached by the flames housed.

The Supertanker Base —which has eight tanks— has a lightning rod system but apparently the discharge was higher than what it could protect, explained Rigel Rodríguez Cubells, director of the Territorial Division of Marketing of Fuels Matanzas.

Firefighters from Mayabeque and Havana support the work carried out to control the fire. A regular flow of water is guaranteed with means from the province, said the Governor of Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo.

Journalist Eliane Táboas reported from the scene that the discharge caused the lid of the tank to shoot several meters away.

TV Yumurí published about the action plan to mitigate the damage, announced in a meeting by Ramón Espinosa Martín, General of the Army Corps of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR).

“Filling of the pool adjacent to the affected fuel tank to avoid fires in other areas”, although the air and poor lighting affect the work. According to calculations by specialists, in the morning hours of this Saturday they await the control of the incident if conditions allow it.

“More specialized bodies from the Cuban capital arrived in the industrial area of ​​the city of Matanzas,” the report added.