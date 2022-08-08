LAST MINUTE of the fire in Matanzas, Cuba: the third tank collapses

The Matanzas Provincial Defense Council reported this morning the collapse of the third fuel tank at the Supertanker Base where the violent fire unleashed last Friday is still active.

📍 Currently there is little visibility due to the smoke surrounding the Industrial Zone, product of the fire in the surrounding areas, after the spill of fuel from the collapsed tanks, says the Governor. — Cuba Presidency 🇨🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) August 8, 2022

The third tank finally collapsed, after it was seen compromised by the fuel spill of the second in the early morning hours. The second tank suffered an explosion just after 11:00 PM on Sunday that complicated the situation.

This was stated by the governor of Matanzas, Mario Sabines, quoted by the account of the Presidency in Cuba, who added: “Indeed, the risk that we had announced occurred.”

The fire caused by the spillage of fuel from the second tank compromised the deck of the third. The governor compared the flames of this third tank with those of a cauldron or stove, without spilling fuel, so far.

Currently there is little visibility due to the smoke that surrounds the Industrial Zone, product of the fire in the surrounding areas, after the spill of fuel from the collapsed tanks, said Sabines.

Air Force helicopters are currently pouring water to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas, he added.

Conflicting information

At almost midnight on Sunday an explosion in the second tank on fire at the base was first interpreted as the collapse of the third tank. The Government of the province itself confirmed it on its Facebook page. Some time later, Sabines Pupo denied that this third tank had collapsed.

Several reporters and users on social networks reported that they witnessed an explosion. A strong light and an intense smoke screen were perceived in the city.

As they posted on their Facebook account, the forces working at the scene had been evacuated. The specialized forces hoped to complete the installation of a powerful pump to start spraying the burning tanks with chemical foam.

Speaking to television, the director of the Comandante Faustino Pérez Surgical Clinical Hospital, Taimy Martínez, confirmed that until now hThree patients with minor injuries without danger to life have arrived at the medical center.

Hours before, all the staff were mobilized to respond to any situation that required it. Multidisciplinary teams are active and resources are secured, she said.

The violent fire, triggered by the impact of lightning on tank 52 last Friday at 7:00 PM, has so far left more than 120 injured, one deceased and 16 missing firefighters, according to official versions.

According to the Telegram channel MeteoAlerta, the meteorological radar of Key West (USA) has detected the dense and deep cloud of smoke derived from the most recent and strong explosion that occurred at the Matanzas Supertanker Base. The GOES-E weather satellite also detected the high temperatures recorded in the place.

The meteorological conditions are favorable so that, during the early morning and morning of this Monday, the cloud of smoke, with polluting substances, spreads through the northwest of Matanzas, the northern portion of Mayabeque and Havana.

Follow in this space of DIARIO DE CUBA all the details of this serious event, which the authorities have described as an accident.

FAR helicopters keep pouring water from the bay on the fire

#Massacres 👉 Armed Forces helicopters have begun maneuvers to try to put out the flames, according to the journalist @AJesusMatos #Cuba It’s in #Massacres #ForceMatanzas pic.twitter.com/0n3J8ozzUG — Radio Rebelde – Cuba (@radiorebeldecu) August 8, 2022

Helicopters of the Armed Forces continue pouring water from the bay on the fire in Matanzas, according to a report by the official radio station Radio Rebelde.

Close doors and windows and wear a mask

Health authorities in Matanzas today recommended closing doors and windows and wearing a mask even inside the house, due to the smoke from the fire at the Supertanker Base in that city, Prensa Latina published.

The delegate of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, CITMA, in Matanzas, Oscar García, said that about 6,300 tons of pollutants began to be emitted into the atmosphere from the first moment of the explosion and that they will continue to be emitted until it is turned off. the fire, reported Radio Reloj.

He indicated that the meteorological situation has favored that the polluting particles do not precipitate because the column of smoke moves at a height of more than four kilometers to the west, and that it affects the northern municipalities of Matanzas, Mayabeque and Havana.

The concentrations that are in the lower atmosphere, where the population lives, are small and do not have a direct effect on health, he added.

Regarding whether there is an imminent risk of contamination of the Matanzas bay, he clarified that there is not, because dams containing that oil were built.

Declaration of the Council for the Democratic Transition in Cuba (CTDC)

The Council for the Democratic Transition in Cuba (CTDC) issued a statement in which it offered condolences to the relatives of the people who disappeared in the Matanzas fire, including the firefighters whose situation is unknown and who attended the line of duty. The CTDC also proposed a day of national civic mourning in tribute to his determination and courage.

“This catastrophe is eminently political. It involves three issues linked to the level, capacity and political status of a country. Firstly, the flow of information, the systematic study and analysis of critical infrastructure, linked to the existence of a free press and the autonomous and incentivized responsibility of those responsible and state officials.Secondly, the accumulated capacity of response resources in emergency situations or structural urgency and, thirdly, the capacity to determine and allocate resources in a society,” he said.

“Tackling these crucial issues with some efficiency depends on a nation’s political model. Cuba’s, closed and totalitarian, can only continue to guarantee the progressive, permanent and total degradation of a country that has been accumulating layers of unresolved problems: from the economy , housing for victims of cyclones or other blows of nature, going through the inefficiency and insufficiency in systems as precious as those of health or food, to problems with the generation and distribution of energy.Problems that are all already structural. “, I consider.

A water pump sent by Venezuela arrives

The Vice Minister of Transportation, Roberto Ricardo Marrero, reported on his social networks that at 12:40 AM the 5000GPM Dominator pump arrived from Venezuela to pump the chemical agent that will dissipate the fire at the Supertanker Base.

According to the official portal Cubadebateat 3:10 AM the team left armed for the scene of the incident.

Mexico will send gasoline to Cuba

The federal government of Mexico, through Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), is preparing a shipment of gasoline to send to Cuba, the newspaper published. The universal.

Although the volume of fuel that will leave in a tanker to the Island is being evaluated, it is “humanitarian aid” in the face of the most recent disaster at the Matanzas Supertanker Base.

The Government announces bank accounts to receive donations

The Cuban government authorized accounts in the International Financial Bank (BFI) and in the International Bank of Commerce (BICSA) to receive emergency donations after the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base.

“The Ministry of Foreign Trade for Foreign Investment and Cooperation opened two bank accounts to receive donations from abroad, in the face of the tragedy that plagues Matanzas, since this Friday,” the official website published. Cubadebate on Facebook.