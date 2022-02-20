Last minute! Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19; this is the seriousness of your health condition

James 8 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 95 Views

England.- Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19 as announced Buckingham palace This Sunday February 20 in the morning. The diagnosis of the monarch occurs after her son, the Prince carlosand his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive for coronavirus.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Ximena Sariñana creates a romantic evening and dance at the Metropólitan

© Provided by El Universal Online Ximena Sariñana creates a romantic evening and dance at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved