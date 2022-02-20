Last minute! Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19; this is the seriousness of your health condition

England.- Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19 as announced Buckingham palace This Sunday February 20 in the morning. The diagnosis of the monarch occurs after her son, the Prince carlosand his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive for coronavirus.

Buckingham Palace confirms that the Queen has tested positive for Covid today,” read a brief statement released on Sunday morning. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but looks forward to continuing light duties at Windsor next week

She will continue to receive medical care and follow all appropriate guidelines,” the statement concluded.

It has been reported that she is fully vaccinated. The 95-year-old queen last met Charles, 73, on February 8, two days before she received her diagnosis. The royal heir I was in the windsor castle, where the Queen currently lives, to distribute investiture honours.

Carlos, who went into isolation after his diagnosis on February 10, also tested positive for the viral disease at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Following Carlos’ Covid-19 diagnosis, a royal source confirmed to the US media, People that the queen was being monitored but did not show no symptom.

Four days after Carlos’ diagnosis, his wife Camilla, 74, tested positive for coronavirus. Both Charles and Camilla are triple vaccinated.

In a brief statement, a spokesman for Clarence House said:

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines

Last week, she was spotted carrying out a few engagements at Windsor Castle, including meeting in person with two senior military members. As she greeted the men with a cane, she gestured at her feet and joked:

As you can see I can’t move

Buckingham Palace confirmed in January 2021 that the queen had received her first dose of the vaccine. They said at the time that they would not be making any additional announcements regarding his second shot. However, the queen reportedly received the second vaccination from her last year and she is fully vaccinated.

The queen fulfilled 70 years andn the throne on February 6. In a statement, she took the opportunity to announce her “sincere wish” that Charles’s wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, receive the title of Queen consort when Carlos assumes the throne one day.

When, in the fullness of time, my son Carlos becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort while she continues her own loyal service, he said

A spokesman for Prince of Wales he said the couple is “moved and honored by Her Majesty’s words.”