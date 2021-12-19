Last-minute tech gifts? Here are 7 tips you will love

Do technology themed gifts it is always pretty hard: finding interesting, valid and at the same time not too expensive products is often a difficult undertaking because looking for a minimum of savings you always risk running into little-lasting junk. And if they do some research online, they often come across the usual products, which everyone now has. That’s why we have done a more careful search of 7 technological gadgets that are a little more exclusive, rare and at the same time have their usefulness in everyday life.

So let’s start to see them and start from a simple product, even quite common but in this case unique in its kind.

Smart slipper by meross with Italian plug

If we told you that we are offering you a very normal smart power strip, you would probably close this page immediately, but the power strip in question is special. We searched far and wide for it and finally found it: yes, this is a smart slipper, but in addition to the entrance schuko it also has compatibility with Italian sockets. On the market it is practically impossible to find smart slippers with Italian sockets and here lies the uniqueness of this product, which therefore does not need various adapters to make it compatible with 3-pole sockets.

Like the other smart slippers, it can be managed by the meross application and in turn by voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can assign a name to each socket and activate and deactivate it with your voice. There are also 4 USB ports which, however, can be controlled, on the Smart side, only uniquely, the only flaw. For example, we have connected the Christmas lights to these USB ports so it is sufficient to ask Google to turn the “Christmas lights” on or off to have a touch of smart magic at home.

It is available for € 40 on Amazon.

The truly Smart bottle: HydrateSpark

Drinking is important and experts invite you to get to about 2 liters of water a day, a quantity that the majority of the population obviously does not reach. This is why we searched for and finally found a smart bottle in the true sense of the word. Is called HydrateSpark and, through a sensor positioned on the lower part complete with RGB LEDs, it measures the water level every time we reposition it on the table.

The difference will then be stored and synchronized with the smartphone, on the relative Hydrate application, so as to monitor the amount of water we go to drink daily. You can then set up alerts via notification and / or visuals via the RGB LEDs on the base of the bottle.

HydrateSpark costs around 65 Euros on Amazon

Laser meter from Xiaomi

Staying on the concept of Smart, another interesting gadget is this Xiaomi rangefinder that can synchronize measurements with the smartphone, even on an image or on a project. It’s very simple, it features a single button that:

with prolonged pressure it switches it on or off;

with a simple click it turns on the laser;

with a second click takes the measurement.

On the front there is a monochrome display that will give us information about the sensors and measurements. The configuration is very fast with the Xiaomi Home app where it is then possible to read the measurements or develop measurement projects. Regarding the accuracy it is very good.

The Xiaomi Laser Rangefinder costs between 35 and 45 euros on Amazon

RollingSquare TAU

Say enough to the smartphone turned off due to low battery. This gadget costs around 30 Euros and will save your life every time you arrive in the evening with 5-10% of remaining battery. It is a simple, compact, 1400 mAh Power Bank that can be recharged by placing it magnetically on its wall base, which also acts as a key hanger.

On the ends it has a Type-C cable and a Lightning cable, so it is compatible with most Android smartphones and iPhones, all models.

Its price is around € 30 and you can find it on Amazon.

Kablecard

Its name is not by chance: it is a gadget that measures just under a credit card and a few mm thick, which once opened reveals its tricks up its sleeve. In fact, it is present:

one Type-C / Type-C cable;

a Type-C / USB-A adapter;

a Type-C / MicroUSB adapter;

a Type-C / Type-A adapter;

a Type-C / Lightning adapter;

an integrated flashlight;

a MicroSD reader;

wireless charging + base stand.

A gadget to always have in your pocket if you work a lot with your computer. Its cost is around 30 Euros on Amazon.

InCharge multi-function cable

But if you want a more compact adapter, this InChager, also from RollingSquare, is for you. It can be easily attached to the keys, thanks to a magnet, and consists of a small cable with detachable ends. It can turn into

USB to Lightning with 12W support;

USB-C to Lightning with 18W support

USB to USB-C with 15W support;

USB-C to USB-C with 15W support.

The file transfer support instead is 480 Mbps / 60 Mbps. Available on Amazon for 19.99 Euros.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 NFC

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band needs no introduction: an award-winning gadget, highly recommended but definitely new and interesting again in the 6 NFC version. This model, in fact, recently arrived on the Italian market, has two characteristics that have allowed it to make the leap in quality compared to previous generations:

On the one hand there is compatibility with Alexa thanks also to the presence of a microphone, so we can give commands to Amazon’s voice assistant;

on the other hand, digital payments, thanks to the NFC chip. In practice it is like having a credit card on your wrist since its autonomy of about 2 weeks of use.

Find more information in our Xiaomi Mi Band 6 NFC review. It is available on Amazon on offer at 49.99 euros instead of 54.99 euros.



