Last minute – The singer Shakira grilled her companion Gérard Piqué with another woman… imminent separation!

Between Gerard Pique and Shakira, nothing is going right! In a relationship for twelve years and parents of two children, the footballer and the singer are about to live through difficult times… The reason? According to Emilio Pérez de Rozas, a journalist for the Catalan daily El Periodico “the captain of Barça and the Colombian singer are going through a sentimental crisis”.

Statements confirmed by two other journalists in the Mamazazzis video podcast, broadcast live on Sunday May 1, 2022 on the media’s Instagram and Facebook accounts… Worse still, during the podcast, the latter also made it known that Shakira would have surprised Gerard Piqué in the arms of another woman… Thus, the couple would no longer live under the same roof!

To support their remarks, the journalists of Mamazazzis explained that last May, Shakira had gone with their two children Milan and Sasha to Ibiza… A family vacation where Gerard Pique was absent subscribers. “In the photos, she looked sad,” said one of the speakers…

As a reminder, the couple never decided to pass the ring on their fingers! Indeed, the Colombian artist had also declared: “Marriage scares me a lot, I don’t want him to see me as ‘THE woman’, I prefer that he sees me as a girlfriend… You see? The fruit still forbidden. I want him to stay alert, I want him to think that anything is possible depending on his behavior.

Lisa Ziane