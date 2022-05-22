Last night in Cannes… APM Monaco’s birthday, Mouret’s party and the terrace by Albane

Find every day the report of Cannes nights. Stars, spangles and… galleys.

“I wanted to celebrate this anniversary in Cannes since our first store opened there in 2013,” explains the founder of APM Monaco. Kika Prette has just welcomed the two muses of her new collection, designed for the jewelry brand’s fortieth anniversary: ​​Thylane Blondeau and Baptiste Giabiconi. The trio strike a pose in front of the photographers, before blending in with the other guests. The waiters come and go to offer a glass of champagne to the guests. Sylvie Tellier, looking like Kill Bill in her yellow dress, chats with her husband Laurent Schenten. A little further, out of sight, hides the most followed Frenchwoman in the world on Instagram, Léa Elui. Many other influencers are gathered: Chloé Lecareux, Clara Berry, Fatou Guinea… Coco Rocha, the leading model of the 2000s, arrives in turn.

Departure for the evening of Emmanuel Mouret’s film, “Chronicle of a passing affair”. The party takes place in a sumptuous villa in Cannes, located on Boulevard de Strasbourg. The protagonists Sandrine Kiberlain and Vincent Macaine are obviously present. Guests chat around the mosaic pool, glasses in hand. For the end of the evening, obligatory passage on the terrace by Albane. Casey Affleck and his girlfriend Caylee Cowan strut the rooftop while Isabelle Adjani, Florian Zeller and his wife Marine Delterme leave the party early. Pierre Niney, also accompanied by his wife, discusses with Ana Girardot. Juliette Armanet with Alex Lutz. Everyone is dancing to the rhythm of Justin Timberlake, Kanye West and ABBA. Ladj Ly, member of the jury, arrives in turn. The luckiest were then able to attend the very select evening of the film “Smoking makes you cough” by Quentin Dupieux at the Silencio.