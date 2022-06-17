Last night in London… Billie Eilish

At 20, the American offers herself a vast world tour. Before his arrival in Paris on June 22, we went to see his show in England.

The 100,000 tickets sold out in two minutes. And the demand was such that Billie Eilish could easily have filled six more evenings at the O2 Arena in London. Started last February in the United States, the “Happier than ever World Tour” therefore stopped for the fourth time in London last night. After a muscular Jungle set at the opening, Billie Eilish appears, catapulted into the air at 9:15 p.m., almost alone on the huge stage. In the background, two musicians, a drummer, Andrew Marshall and Finneas, his brother, a multi-instrumentalist, who plays the bass as well as the keyboards. From the first bars of “bury a friend”, the mostly young and female audience exults. For the next 100 minutes, London will sing ALL the songs in unison, including the one just composed (social media magic).

And then there’s Billie. Sneakers, high socks, cyclist and a loose t-shirt with the logo, she occupies the space with ease, deploying all her energy to embark the 18,000 spectators on her adventure. Musically the start is amazing, even cold. But London happily sings the refrains of “NDA” or “Therefore I am”. The intimate tone of the pieces does not lend itself to the immensity of the place. Yet Billie Eilish manages to establish an astonishing closeness. This will be the key to the whole show: here we are with family, a bit like at home, and the triumph of the singer must be shared. So Billie, who still sings about her inner torments, behaves like the good friend, cool and understanding. “Tonight there are three rules to follow” she announces after 20 minutes of show. “Firstly we don’t act like an asshole, secondly we don’t judge anyone. And finally, we celebrate.

Billie Eilish on stage at the O2 Arena in London on June 10, 2022.

© Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation UK



“You should see me in a crown” therefore receives a deserved ovation. But it is with “Billie Bossa Nova” that the concert really takes off. There, carried by the guitar riff played by Finneas, Billie has a blast with this bittersweet ballad, which she sings with the melancholy that made her success. Because yes, unlike Dua Lipa who plays the sexy and sensual card, Billie Eilish is a real anti-star. His heartaches, his doubts about existence may well be a clever stock in trade, but they are nonetheless excellent refrains that bring together a lost youth. Especially since Billie espoused all the causes of the time: in the bars of the O2 Arena, they only sold veggie burgers or quinoa salads and the t-shirts sold for 40 pounds were made of fair trade cotton…

In quiet moments, her angelic voice blows a touching lightness, refreshing the time of a magical “ilomilo”. After an acoustic break to perform “Your Power” followed by the very recent “TV”, Eilish reappears on an articulated arm positioned at the back of the room, which spins in front of the bleachers. Again, the proximity effect kicks in, and no matter what she sings, the phones serve to film the idol up close. Back on the main stage, she launches into “getting older” accompanied by family archive footage. You could almost imagine yourself at a slide show… Finneas provides the chorus with a smile on his face, delighted to witness a communion between his little sister and the London public. “Lost Cause” triggers its share of screams before Billie launches into a somewhat awkward sophrology lesson. “If you still have dark thoughts, you have to expel them. So we’re all going to shout together to get them out…” She says all this with unfeigned benevolence, she who experienced depression at a very young age and who has since struggled to stay on the good side of life. It is in this that she has become a model for all uncomfortable young girls: Billie does not wear a candy pink leotard, does not roll on the floor while dancing lasciviously. No, she is gentle, understanding, helpful, good in every respect. She is the one who laments ‘When the party’s over’ and promises that ‘All the good girls go to hell’.

Billie Eilish on stage at the O2 Arena in London on June 10, 2022.

© Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation UK



It will also be necessary at the end of the course to save the planet (on “Everything I wanted”) and to condemn the “Bad Guy”. Everything is done with disarming sincerity. There is clearly not an ounce of cynicism in Billie Eilish, nor even the beginning of questioning her convictions. This is what makes its strength and the quality of a show, which keeps (almost) all its promises. “Thank you London, it’s still amazing to tell me that this is all real, that you came for me and I’m him there with you. It’s really unreal”, she says before concluding on “Happier Than Ever”. Magnificent setting…

In concert on June 22 in Paris (Accor Arena)

June 16 Setlist, London, 02 Arena

1/ bury a friend

2/ I didn’t change my number

3/ NDA

4/ Therefore I am

5/ My strange addiction

6/ idontwannabeyouanymore / lovely

7/ You should see my in a crown

8/ Billie Bossa Nova

9/ GOLDWING

10/ Oxytocin / COPYCAT

11/ ilomilo

12/ Your power

13/ TV

14/ OverHeated

15/ Bellyache / Ocean Eyes / Bored

16/ Getting Older

17/ Lost Cause

18/ When the party’s over

19/ All the good girls go to hell

20/ everything I wanted

21/ bad guy

22/ Happy Than Ever