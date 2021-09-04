Last night in Soho – The review from Venice 78

While I was trying to put my ideas in order after watching Last night in Soho at the Venice Film Festival, it occurred to me Save Private Ryan. “What does that have to do with anything Save Private Ryan? ” you may ask, dear reader. And you wouldn’t be completely wrong. Why start a piece on the latest film by Edgar Wright talking about a movie of Steven Spielberg released over twenty years ago? Because the two films have something in common, apart from the fact that they were both presented in Venice.

Put very simply, they both start out as masterpieces and end up “just” beautiful. In the case of Save Private Ryan, that epochal and devastating incipit, with the reconstruction of the Normandy landings, was followed by a film which, while remaining of a high level, was no longer repeated at that level. In the case of Last night in Soho, an extraordinary first part leaves room for a very rich and inventive supernatural horror / thriller, but rather conventional in the plot.

Edgar Wright had been trying to make this film for ten years. It contains all his love for the horror genre, from Hitchcock to Bava, and, as he explained in a conference in Venice, his love / terror for London. And it’s all there, in front of the camera. The photograph of Chung-hoon Chung (Oldboy, It), turned in shades of red, captures a London as sumptuous and enveloping as it is full of terrifying shadows. Last night in Soho hugs the viewer and never lets him go. And the problem is that that hug is more and more like a death squeeze.

This is what the protagonist Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a very young aspiring designer who arrives in London on a scholarship, and ends up entangled in a supernatural story that binds her to Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), aspiring singer in 1960s Swinging London. Eloise is trapped in an era she obsessively idealizes, from clothes to music, and will discover how dangerous it is to live in the past.

Precisely this is the main theme on which Wright and the co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns they base the film: an attractive and seductive surface is not enough to make something better. This applies to everything in the film, and it is this discovery process that drives Eloise’s story. The fact that Wright has chosen to tell this awareness by enveloping the viewer in a reconstruction of the past so beautiful as to be moving is therefore not a contradiction. The director wants to lull us into a story that seems to confirm these stereotypes and then rip the carpet from under our feet at the right time. And this works.

What works a little less is the collection of tricks and narrative twists that at a certain point take over the film. It almost seems that Wright and Wilson-Cairns did not have such an original story to tell and they decided to tell it in the most original way possible, between almost experimental directing and editing choices and highly sought-after scenography and photography. Let’s be clear, the yellow at the base of Last night in Soho it is not trivial, on the contrary: it brings forward a series of very current themes and hits a very strong turning point in the finale. But, as in the case of Save Private Ryan, never manages to equal, in terms of pure awe and wonder, the beginning.

I am referring in particular to the scene (also visible in the trailers) in which Eloise finds herself for the first time in the Soho of the 60s. Edgar Wright mixes music and images in an overwhelming crescendo. Wright has always been a talented visual storyteller, and over the years he has refined his craft more and more. From this point of view, Last night in Soho it is perhaps his highest achievement and this particular scene is perhaps his Everest. It is the very definition of cinema. And the mastery with which Wright coordinates all departments, choreographing and orchestrating each element to create a single work of art of such expressive force, is impressive.

But perhaps what is the strength of this sequence becomes, in the long run, the weakness of Last night in Soho. Wright was so keen on this project that he controlled it a little too much, creating a film that was undoubtedly beautiful to see, but which forgets to combine this extraordinary visual sector with an equally memorable plot, and is so obsessed with formal perfection that he forgets that masterpieces they are also made with inspiration and unpredictability.

Anyway, maybe it won’t be a masterpiece, but having some movies like Last night in Soho. To have works capable of mixing citations and originality with this fluency, to tell landscapes – urban and human – in such an intense way through the genre. You will leave the room perhaps a little exhausted and dazed, but definitely not indifferent.