Last Night: Netflix Movie Silent Night Ending Explained | FAME

If you like stories loaded with black Comedy, maybe you already enjoyed Netflix of “Last night” (“Silent Night” in its original language), the film that brings together actors such as Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode and Roman Griffin Davis.

Under the direction of camille griffinthe tape narrates the last christmas supper of a group of friends in the United Kingdom before the apocalypse. Although the destruction of humanity is approaching, they decide to calmly face this situation and spend a quiet evening together.

ATTENTION SPOILERS. After seeing the feature film, perhaps you were left with some doubt about its outcome. Next, find out what the ending explained (ending explained) of the netflix movie “Last night”.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF THE MOVIE “LAST NIGHT”?

Towards the end of the film, all the characters share their deepest desires, reveal some secrets and, in all, try to cope with the last night of their lives in the best possible way.

is there when Art he confesses to his uncle that doesn’t want to take the suicide pill, for he is not afraid of the pain of his next death. In addition, he believes in the possibility of surviving the gas, since the scientists were probably wrong.

Except for the boy, everyone present wants to end his future suffering immediately. That’s why when Nell Y Simon they find out what you want to do Art, the little one flees into the forest to avoid confronting them. Away from the house, he sees a dead family inside a car: they took the pill.

So, our protagonist inhales the toxic gas and Simon takes him back to the dwelling, where all the characters are bid farewell before the arrival of the deadly storm. After this, each of the families goes to a different room.

So, we see that Alex he was very drunk, so he threw up the pill. In order to spare you the pain, Beautiful he stabs and kills him. On the other hand, the parents of Art They watch him bleed from his eyes, they are convinced that he died from the gas and they don’t give him the pill.

The next day, a beautiful snow falls and we witness something unexpected: Art wake up. The boy did not die, but everyone around him committed suicide.

WHAT DOES THE END OF “LAST NIGHT” MEAN?

1. Why did Art survive?

You could say that Art he was the only one of the group who had the will to stay alive. His hope led him to be one of the few survivors of the apocalypse. In this way, it is shown that the governments and scientists they were wrong or, perhaps, lied from the beginning.

2. Is this ending a nod to the current climate crisis?

According to the actress Keira Knightley, the film’s conclusion is a nod to the real-life climate crisis warriors. For the interpreter, the world will be in better hands with this generation, instead of those who triggered global warming.

Characters like Nell and his friends regret the state in which they left the planet, although it is too late for their regret. However, figures like Art they symbolize resistance and a look towards the future.

“That was our take on the climate crisis, because we were all very impressed by that generation of climate activists. They’re challenging my generation and the generation above me a lot saying, ‘What the hell? What are they doing?’ (…) That was our way of [mostrar] that Art went against the norm and survived”, the artist told EW.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT “LAST NIGHT”

“LAST NIGHT” DATA SHEET

Original Title: Silent Night

Year: 2021

Duration: 90 min.

Country: UK

Director: Camille Griffin

Screenplay: Camille Griffin

Music: Lorne Balfe

Cinematography: Sam Renton

Production Company: Marv Films, Maven Screen Media

THE CAST OF “LAST NIGHT”

Keira Knightley as Nell

Roman Griffin Davis as Art

Matthew Goode as Simon

Annabelle Wallis as Sandra

Lily-Rose Depp as Sophie

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Alex

Sope Dirisu as James

Rufus Jones as Tony

Lucy Punch as Belle

Davida McKenzie as Kitty

Hardy and Gilby Griffin Davis as Hardy and Thomas

THE “LAST NIGHT” TRAILER