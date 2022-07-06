last season at Barça in sight for Busquets, who could leave for MLS with Messi

According to Mundo Deportivo, Sergio Busquets will leave FC Barcelona at the end of this season. The Spanish midfielder could then join David Beckham’s MLS and Inter Miami, where he would like to play with his friend Lionel Messi.

For the fifteenth season in a row, Sergio Busquets will wear the colors of FC Barcelona. The 33-year-old midfielder has only known his training club in his career. According to Mundo Deportivo, the current captain of the Catalan club will leave free at the end of the season which will start in August.

At Inter Miami with Messi?

Several MLS clubs have already tried this summer to convince Sergio Busquets. If his intention would be to join the North American league, he will therefore wait for the summer of 2023 to cross the Atlantic. He could then join Inter Miami, David Beckham’s franchise… with his friend Lionel Messi. The Argentinian will then be at the end of his contract with PSG and rumors have already emanated concerning a departure from the “Pulga” in MLS.

For now, FC Barcelona would not offer a new contract extension to Sergio Busquets. Always important in Xavi’s system, the defensive midfielder is aiming for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the Spanish selection, where he also remains a starter under Luis Enrique.

With his 680 career games in the Blaugrana jersey, Sergio Busquets will continue to bring his experience next season to a group led by Xavi, his former playing partner. Last season, Busquets took part in 49 games (in all competitions). with Barca.