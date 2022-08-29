Last straight line of the transfer window: new destination for Cristiano Ronaldo now involved in a 4-way deal

Long without a destination worthy of the name to relaunch in Europe and especially in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo is seeing the sky clear up. Since Naples is currently becoming one of the major players in this market. After the long-criticized departures of Insigne, Mertens, Ospina and Koulibaly, the Azzurri have started making recruitments and are exceeding all expectations.

There was a failed attempt for Dybala, who preferred to move to Roma, but eight new faces arrived: Kim, Kvaratskhelia, Olivera, Ostigard, Ndombele, Sirigu, Raspadori and Gio Simeone. Better still, the excellent start to the season in the league (two wins and nine goals scored in two games) has further boosted hopes, but De Laurentiis’ surprises are far from over.

Because the reality is that there are still a number of transactions to be made before the deadline, and all of them are fundamental. The first, except surprise, will be the sale of Fabián, which could be finalized as early as Monday. The Spaniard has an agreement in principle with PSG, who will pay around 25 million euros for his services. And to complete his transfer, two departures were necessary in the French club. These are Herrera, Athletic Bilbao and Paredes at Juventus.

Tomorrow could therefore be a decisive day for Fabian. But with the French club, Naples is also discussing Keylor Navas. The former Madrid player is the board’s goalkeeper of choice, who are hoping to sign him as a free agent and need the Spaniard and PSG to reach an agreement over his salary.

And that’s where Jorge Mendes comes in. A great friend of De Laurentiis, Mendes works for the arrival of the goalkeeper, but also for another signing, that of Cristiano under Vesuvius. Mendes offered an unpayable operation to his Italian friend: bring in the ex-Madrid player, with a much reduced salary compared to the 17 million net he earns this year, and, in addition, receive 100M€ in exchange for ‘Osimhen. The Red Devils are looking for a striker and they can put this figure on the table, which they have already come close to for Antony (Ajax). Better, last Saturday, Luciano Spalletti said he would welcome Ronaldo with open arms, but that “there are still no offers” for Osimhen and that “there is little time for such an operation ”, reports Tofoot.

Napoli, however, claim that Mendes is optimistic about this possibility, and that the Englishman’s check for the Lille expat could arrive as soon as tomorrow. It would be a spectacular and unexpected ending for the market. In addition, there is a new destination available to the Portuguese and it is AC Milan according to The Times. According to the English daily, Milan is in negotiations with Chelsea for the transfer of Rafael Leão to Stamford Bridge. If the deal materializes, it could lead to Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Milan. Rafael Leão, would earn around €100m for Milan, who could afford Cristiano’s transfer and salary. At Chelsea, Rafael Leão would replace Moroccan Hakim Ziyech, who, in turn, would return to Ajax to replace Antony, who is set to join Manchester United.