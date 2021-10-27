Last week, GBTC recorded better returns than the new US Bitcoin ETFs

Last week, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), a well-known Bitcoin (BTC) investment vehicle, outperformed newly debuted exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Data shared by Grayscale confirms that GBTC has made investors better returns since October 19.

The Grayscale “discount” returns to an unchanged minimum for a month

While the focus remains on Bitcoin future ETFs and their impact on the market, Grayscale returns to the attack.

Dismissing the hypothesis that the new funds are stealing customers from GBTC, the company executives pointed out that the latter has actually been a better bet since launch day.

GBTC performance chart vs. BITO. Source: TradingView

In the seven days after Monday, October 19, GBTC gained around 8.8%, while the first Bitcoin futures ETF, the ProShares (BITO) Bitcoin Strategy ETF, lost 0.5%.

This gap is partly due to the increase in GBTC’s premium, which reached its lowest discount over the spot price since the beginning of September this week.

Despite previous concerns about Grayscale’s potential inability to recover the negative premium with the launch of new ETFs, many commentators have said that the value propositions of the two instruments cannot be compared.

GBTC premium vs. reserves vs. BTC / USD. Source: Bybt

Barry Silbert, CEO of Grayscale’s parent company, Digital Currency Group, he highlighted further GBTC’s higher trading volumes. On Monday, October 25, they reached $ 374 million, compared with BITO’s $ 286 million.

As Cointelegraph reported, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein recently reiterated his commitment to convert the same GBTC into an ETFby submitting a formal request to US regulators.

Next step ETF on Ether future?

Tuesday will see the launch of the third Bitcoin ETF in the United States, managed by VanEck.

Related: BTC Price Is ‘On Its Way To $ 90,000’: 5 Things To Watch In Bitcoin This Week

After a long battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to bring this product to market, its debut represents an important development for longtime investors.

The fate of physical Bitcoin ETFs, produced with actual BTC as the underlying asset, remains linked to a decision by the SEC, which will decide on the first requests next month.

“If regulators really acted in the interest of investors, they would approve a physical Bitcoin ETF soon,” commented last week Gabor Gurbacs, digital assets strategy director of VanEck.

“14 countries across Europe, Canada, Brazil and other nations have access to physical Bitcoin ETPs. Physical> future. “

Bitcoin ETF decision roadmap. Source: Arcane Research

Well-known trader and analyst Scott Melker he tweeted that an Ether (ETH) futures ETF will precede the green light for a physical Bitcoin ETF.