Last week’s best dressed stars who looked like they belonged on the runways￼

Haute couture shows kept the fashion world busy the week before.

In the front rows were a host of well-dressed celebrities, all of whom came out dressed to impress. Best of all, the group embraced a sense of irreverence, choosing statement pieces that looked like they belonged on the runway.

Take Bella Hadid, for example, who attended a Balenciaga dinner in a polka-dot off-the-shoulder top and matching pants from the fall 2021 collection. At the Valentino couture show in Rome, Anne Hathaway opted to dress completely in pink, as did many other attendees, from Florence Pugh to Ariana DeBose, in a new fall 2022 look that consisted of a sequined mini dress, mini bag, and jaw-dropping platform heels. Keira Knightley also made her return to the front rows this week at the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris. She chose a fall 2022 LBD with lace details that was timeless, yet completely fresh.

At various screenings of his new movie Thor: Love and Thunder, stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson each shone on their own. In Rome, Portman chose a vintage Claude Montana skirt suit in neon orange, proving that good archival design never fails to feel modern. For a London screening, Thompson opted for a gold Oscar de la Renta gown with fringe and corsetry details, looking like the A-lister that she is.

