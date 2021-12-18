“Last year we could have won the Scudetto!”

After the draw against Udinese, reached only in the final minutes, the Milan is preparing to face the Naples, in a direct clash that offers heavy punches to stay in the wake of Inter, who won yesterday against Salernitana.

The one between the Rossoneri and the Neapolitans promises to be a hard-fought match between two teams that were two absolute protagonists of this first round of A league. For both, the possibility of conquering the platonic title of winter champion has not yet disappeared.

Today you can follow with us the Press conference of eve of Stefano Pioli:

Teams often play with high defense. Did you notice it?

By now we know how the teams face us we must be lucid and make the right choices at all times.

Is this challenge against Spalletti in particular preparing the challenge?

I did not know of AC Milan’s previous history with Napoli. We are doing an excellent first round. I would like to exceed 43 points. Odmani’s opponent is of great quality and we need to raise the level of our performance.

Do you think Tonali is unpresentable? And what do you think of Inter’s escape?

We cannot yet speak of Inter’s escape. I don’t think the championships can be won in December, our goal is to score more points than the scary year, especially in the second round. Tonali is growing a lot both in defensive and offensive phases, we have no player who can determine the result in both positive and negative terms.

Are you worried about a sudden drop?

We do not do the race but nobody on ourselves the last performances were not the miles and the guys are aware of it. We need a great performance tomorrow.

Are you optimistic about injuries?

Yes, we have carefully analyzed the situation. We have increased the workloads and I expect improvements. Unfortunately, playing with a player often loses a lot of ties but I am convinced that the situation will improve.

How did the team react to Udine’s elimination and equality?

These days I’m happy with what I’ve seen. The singles trained very well with the right quality. If we hadn’t had a drop last year, we would have won the Scudetto. I expect to score more points in the second round.

What do you think of Theo Hernandez’s situation? What about Brahim Diaz?

Theo had a flu problem. tomorrow we will talk to him and find a solution. Brahim has to find those plays of technical quality he has, then there is a bit of pressure. But it is a normal path.

Could the misstep with Empoli affect Napoli?

No. The misstep was made only from the point of view of the result not of the performance. Tomorrow it will be a direct match between two high-level teams.