Amazon-Prime It has a large number of its own productions in its catalogue, and among the most viewed on the platform is “Do not let me go“. This is a dramatic film where we follow the adventures of a single father and his young daughter, who will experience the most important and unexpected moments together.

The story of a single father and his daughter devastates everything on Amazon Prime: it lasts less than 2 hours

The argument of “Do not let me go” is simple but effective, as in many other films of the genre. In this case, the story of Max is told, who must confess a very delicate secret to his daughter Wally, which will immerse them in a unique trip through the United States.







“Don’t Let Me Go”: what the movie is about

The plot of “Do not let me go” narrates how our protagonist finds out that he has a terminal illness, which is why he makes the decision to spend as much time as possible with his daughter before his time finally comes.

For this reason, Max asks Wally to accompany him on his journey along the route from California to New Orleans, where a meeting with his university classmates will take place. However, all this is an excuse to reunite her with her mother, who left many years ago.





“Don’t Let Me Go”: how long does this Amazon Prime success last

The tape lasts approximately 1 hour 50 minutes, and thanks to its good rhythm and the entertaining story that is told, it can be seen almost without getting up from your seat.

