lasts less than 2 hours

The argument of “Do not let me go” is simple but effective, as in many other films of the genre. In this case, the story of Max is told, who must confess a very delicate secret to his daughter Wally, which will immerse them in a unique trip through the United States.

“Don’t Let Me Go”: what the movie is about

image.png It’s a father-daughter story found on Amazon Prime Video.

the plot of Do not let me go narrates how our protagonist finds out that he has a terminal illness, which is why he makes a decision to spend as much time as possible with his daughter before his time finally comes.

For this reason, Max asks Wally to accompany him on his journey through the routes from California to New Orleans, where a meeting with his university classmates will take place. However, all this is an excuse to reunite her with her mother, who left many years ago.

The tape lasts approximately 1 hour 50 minutes, and thanks to its good rhythm and the entertaining story that is told, it can be seen almost without getting up from your seat.

full cast of Do not let me go: John Cho, Mia Isaac, Kaya Scodelario, Josh Thomson, Otis Dhanji, Stefania LaVie Owen, Mitchell Hope, Jen Van Epps, Jemaine Clement and Hannah Marks.

The intense Amazon Prime Video movie that will make you rethink love

amazon Prime Video take advantage of this opportunity and tell the story of Alma, a woman who is chosen for an interesting study where the one on trial is not really her, but Tom, a robot designed to be the ideal partner of this woman that she agrees to be part of this study because they promise her funds for her work as an archaeologist. The beginning of this relationship is quite far from romantic.

However, the movie The perfect man shows that with the passing of days Tom proves to be more human than Alma supposes. He is genuinely worried about satisfying this woman, who is initially reticent about this whole experience, which must last three weeks when she wants to give her report on the curious Tom in much less time. Recall that only 10 experts were chosen for these tests.

Little by little Tom will enter Alma’s life as someone who will earn a special place in the world of this archaeologist, a woman of science, who, however, responds perfectly to her name “Alma” that links her with a feeling noble and resilient about his life partner for three weeks who is not an ordinary man, but ultimately it offers her what we are all looking for in this life.