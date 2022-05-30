Entertainment

László Bölöni coached young Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘I was taken for a fool when I said he would be better than Eusébio’

The former coach of Standard, La Gantoise and Antwerp spoke about the beginnings of Cristiano Ronaldo, when he coached him at Sporting Portugal.

When he was only 17, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored a brace in his first game for Sporting Portugal against Moreirense. Coach of the young Portuguese prodigy at the time, Laszlo Boloni had then directly seen the enormous potential that CR7 and had told L’Equipe journalist Régis Dupond that one day he would surpass the Portuguese football legend Eusebio (41 goals in 64 games with Portugal and Ballon d’Or 1965).

In a report by RMC Sports dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo, Bölöni said his lawyer called him after this statement about his player. “My lawyer called me when he read my statements and said: ‘Are you crazy? Why are you saying such things? Eusébio is like Amália Rodrigues (a famous fado singer, editor’s note). queen of fado and king of football. And you compare him to a child?'”

And to that Bölöni to answer: “Yes, but if all goes well, this child can surpass him”.

Obviously, the sequel proved the Romanian coach right…

