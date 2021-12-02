Latam connects Italy and South America with the only direct flight Milan-San Paolo

Latam Airlines, the return, or the take off of the Boeing 777 completely modernized by Tterminal 1 of the airport of Milan Malpensa with destination San Paolo-Guarulhos. Restart – the company had interrupted connections due to the pandemic in 2020 – on a very important intercontinental route for Sea Milan Airports because it is theonly direct flight between Italy and South America and opens up new perspectives for connections with other South American countries and beyond. In fact, Latam, from its hub in Sao Paulo, gives its passengers flying from Italy the possibility to reach more than 120 destinations in 25 countries around the world. The Milano-San Paolo operates initially 3 times a week departing from Malpensa at 12.05 (pm) and arriving at Guarulhos at 8.05 (pm). Round trip fares starting from 465 euros per person.

“We are very happy to reconnect Milan with San Paolo and the rest of the Continent. For a couple of months we will be the only carrier to operate a direct scheduled flight between Italy and South America – he explains Joao Murias, regional commercial director of Latam Airlines -. We have received a huge demand since we started sales, and to confirm how great the wait was, for the first few weeks of operation the flights are already full ”.

“The connection with the Latam hub in Sao Paulo guarantees better coverage of routes throughout Central and South America – he adds Andrea Tucci, Sea Vice President Aviation Business Development -. It is a simportant sign of return to normal after the difficult moment of the pandemic, which makes us witness one gradual reactivation of intercontinental flights. With the return of São Paulo to our map, they become 18 destinations intercontinental directly reachable with over 100 weekly flights“.

“Malpensa records a recovery of seats offered by 65% compared to 2019, with 75 airlines operating and around 130 destinations served. After the complete opening of the USA to traffic in November, the return of all Gulf companies on our airport and connections in Asia on Singapore, Hong Kong and Tianjin, we can tell satisfied with the degree of connectivity offered to the territory in this delicate phase of traffic recovery – underlines Tucci -. Our stopover is ready for one restart in complete safety, thanks to the introduction of all the protocols indicated for the fight against Covid and the offer to passengers of new services, often enabling travel, including tests on arrival and departure at theCovid-test area set up in the arrivals area of ​​Terminal 1“.

Latam has put in place strict health protocols for the management and prevention of Covid-19, allowing its passengers to travel safely and in compliance with international and local health standards. In the section Travel requirements you can consult the rules of mobility and entry in the various countries. The Airline Passenger Experience Association (Apex) which awarded Latam the “Diamond” category, the highest of the Apex standard for health safety, is the first group of airlines in South America to obtain this recognition.

At the beginning of 2021 it also launched its own sustainability strategy committed to environmental and economic development: entitled “A necessary destination“follows a roadmap that aims to eliminate single-use plastics by 2023, become a zero-waste landfill company by 2027, offset carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve a zero impact of the carbon by 2050.

Other initiatives include the conversion of its VIP lounges into 100% sustainable spaces and the expansion of the recycling program for uniforms and other materials used on board.

All information, availability and rates on latam.com