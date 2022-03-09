Latam registers 5,011 million dollars of income during 2021 | Economy | D.W.

The Latam airline, the largest in Latin America, reported this Wednesday (03.09.2022) that it registered a total income in 2021 equivalent to 5,011 million dollars, 51% less compared to 2019, the last year before the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19. In the fourth quarter, the turnover reached 1,995.9 million dollars. “For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the group posted a positive operating result, amounting to $73.4 million during the quarter,” it said in a statement.

“We hope that the operation will continue to recover to reach the magnitudes that we knew in 2019, but we cannot lose sight of the fact that we are in an uncertain context not only due to the effects of the new variants of COVID-19, but now also due to the tension of a warlike conflict that has the world on alert and that has an impact on the price of oil,” said the CEO of the multinational group, Roberto Alvo.

Before the health crisis, the airline operated nearly 1,400 daily flights to 145 destinations in 26 countries and had a fleet of 332 aircraft, but until June 2020 it operated only 5% of its lines, maintaining only 39 domestic routes in Brazil. , 13 in Chile and four international routes. With the pandemic, the company, born in 2012 from the merger between the Chilean Lan and the Brazilian Tam, reduced its operation by up to 95% and ended 2020 with a drop in its operating income of 58.4%.

Latam is undergoing a restructuring process under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy law, which it expects to end during the second half of 2022 to re-emerge as a “renewed, more agile organization, with a solid balance sheet, a very competitive costs and a good level of liquidity,” the company said.

lgc (efe/afp)