Late Parenthood: The Risks of Being an Older Parent (and How to Avoid Them)

Many men are putting off parenting plans for educational and career projects.

Men who decide to become fathers after the age of 35 are at greater risk of having premature or autistic children, research shows.

In addition, with each passing year, sperm suffer significant decreases in quantity and quality, which can hinder attempts to generate offspring.

This information is particularly important in a scenario where plans to have a baby are postponed, due to professional and educational projects.

And this occurs in a context in which only the risks of late motherhood are much better known among the population. In general, women are aware of the greater difficulty of pregnancy after 35 or 40 years of age.

