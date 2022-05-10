Latent possibility that Juan Carlos Osorio directs in Mexico

ESPN knows that the Colombian has an offer at the Braves table; we offer you other possible options

The possibility that the Colombian coach, Juan Carlos Osoriolead again in Mexican soccer is latent according to people close to the former coach of the Mexico National Team in the past Russia World Cup 2018who entrusted this news to ESPN.

A few days ago from Colombia it was stated that the coffee strategist would go to Mexico to talk and link up with a Liga MX club. The journalist Luis Arturo Henao assured on his twitter account that a Mexican club is interested in his services.

Similarly, the communicator informed in his post that former player Alexis Henríquez, one of the great icons of Atlético Nacional, would be his next technical assistant. There is even talk that there would already be a pre-agreement, where some terms were established to sign the contract.

This site is in the power of assuring that Osorio indeed has the possibility of landing in Mexico, since it is an option that he is considering and it was also possible to confirm that a team that called him is the Braves of Ciudad Juárez. The point is that due to confidentiality issues it will be very difficult for someone to reveal the possibility of Osorio leading the club, so in ESPN We took on the task of presenting you the latent options in the Mexican market for the coffee strategist.

Ciudad Juarez Braves

So far it has not been officially announced who will be the replacement for RIcardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti in Braves of Ciudad Juarez. It is speculated that Rafael Puente Jr.., former assistant to the Brazilian, is a viable option, however, so far it has not been revealed whether or not Puente is the coach of the border team. Budget exists, since Ferretti is not an economic coach and even the team had just convinced him to stay another season. In social networks, the rumor is already running that Osorio is nowhere near signing with the team, but this version, until now, has not been corroborated, but the rumor is running strong.

