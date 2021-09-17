Lateral Movement After Yesterday’s Rally, but the Trend Remains Bullish

New leap of Polkadot (DOT) in recent days, after exceeding $ 30 an ounce occurred, for the second time last week, on 11 September.

Recent movements in cryptocurrency

Since then, Polkadot’s price has continued to move higher towards new bullish targets, reaching a high of $ 38 yesterday before retreating slightly on what could be a brief consolidation.

The trend remains bullish for the cryptocurrency, which currently shows an increase of + 56% on a monthly basis. Looking instead at market capitalization, Polkadot ranks eighth among all cryptocurrencies.

Polkadot (DOT) is trading at $ 36.180 at 5:20 pm this afternoon, down $ 1.6 from just 24 hours ago.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction

After breaking through the intermediate resistance of $ 38, which could have opened the door to the ambitious short-term target of $ 40, the price retreated slightly to reach a possible consolidation phase above $ 35.

However, this lateral movement should not worry bullish traders, as the support threshold at 35 dollars and the others at 33.5 and 30 dollars will be able to guarantee sufficient support. Only below 30 dollars, it will be possible to fear a reversal of the trend able to bring the price of Polkadot back to the monthly lows around 23/24 dollars.

Loading... Advertisements

Instead, on the upside, after the current consolidation, a new jump up to $ 38 can be expected first. Here, Polkadot could revert to some bearish pressure, represented by the impending resistance of $ 40.

Any exceeding of this price threshold would imply a return to the levels of May 2021, when Polkadot, unsuccessfully, had tried to reach the all-time high of 50 dollars.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.

Keep reading

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: