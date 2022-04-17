Latest and news of the conflict Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian soldiers surrounded in the devastated southeastern city of Mariupol refused Russia’s demand to surrender “to save their lives” and continued to fight, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Here are the latest developments:

Mariupol under siege: Russian authorities said Ukrainian soldiers holding out at a giant steel plant in the southeastern city of Mariupol ignored their “offer” to “voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender for their lives.” An estimated 100,000 people remain in and around Mariupol, which is reportedly largely under Russian control, with Ukrainian troops confined to pockets of resistance.

‘Inhuman situation’: On Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called the situation in Mariupol “inhumane” and said he and his administration had been trying every day to end the weeks-long siege through both military and diplomatic channels.

No Exit: Attempts to agree on safe evacuation routes for civilians caught up in the fighting in southern and eastern Ukraine on Sunday failed, but local officials urged people to leave the area.

Zelensky open to talks: In an article posted on the presidential website, Zelensky said he was open to talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, but said negotiations would be impossible if more Russian war crimes emerge.

The sunken warship: Russian state news agency TASS published a video on Saturday purportedly showing Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Evmenov meeting with the crew of the sunken guided missile cruiser Moskva in the city of Sevastopol. Russia has not released information about the casualties aboard the Moskva. It is unclear how many crew members were on board or how many survived.

Help arrives from the United States: Supplies from the United States have begun arriving in Ukraine, a White House official said on Saturday. The Biden administration’s latest aid package includes heavy weaponry for the first time, including helicopters, guns and drones.