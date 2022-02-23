Latest and news of the crisis between Ukraine and Russia

After months of a brinkmanship military and political buildup, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday described Russia’s moves in Ukraine as “the beginning of a Russian invasion.”

This is what you should know:

What did Russia do? On Monday, President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Donetsk and Luhansk, two separatist-controlled, pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine, in what the Kremlin called a “peacekeeping” mission. The move came just hours after he signed decrees recognizing the regions’ independence.

Multiple US and Western officials have warned that this could serve as the opening salvo in a larger military operation against Ukraine. More than 150,000 Russian troops now surround Ukraine on three sides, according to estimates by US and Ukrainian intelligence officials.

How is Ukraine responding? On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he still seeks diplomacy as a way out of the crisis. The reservists would be called up for military training, he said, but there will be no general mobilization of the armed forces.

“We want peace and calm, but if we are calm today, tomorrow we will disappear,” Zelensky said.

How has the world reacted? Russia’s actions have been strongly condemned by many nations, with Western leaders imposing new sanctions on Tuesday and severing a key oil pipeline with Russia.

Biden announced that the United States will sanction Russia’s financial institutions and oligarchs. The European Union also sanctioned 351 Russian lawmakers who voted to recognize breakaway regions, and the UK announced sanctions against five Russian banks and three Russian oligarchs.

Also Tuesday, Germany said it had stopped certifying an $11 billion gas pipeline that connects Russia directly with Germany. The Nord Stream 2 project was completed in September but has yet to receive a final green light from German regulators. Without that, natural gas cannot flow through the Baltic Sea pipeline from Russia to Germany.

On Wednesday, Japan and Australia joined the list of countries to impose sanctions on Russia, Donetsk and Lugansk.