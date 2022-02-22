Latest and news of the crisis between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation early Tuesday, saying: “We owe nothing to anyone and we will not hand anything over to anyone” following Russia’s recent actions.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered what he called “peacekeeping” troops into two pro-Moscow regions of eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence.

“We are in our land, we are not afraid of anything or anyone, we do not owe anything to anyone, and we will not give anything to anyone. And we are sure of this, ”Zelensky said in his speech on video. And he added that the move was a violation of the “integrity and national sovereignty” of Ukraine.

Zelensky added that Ukraine’s international borders “will remain as such” despite Russia’s “statements and threats.” And he said Ukraine was counting on “clear and effective steps” from its international supporters.

He said that Ukraine had initiated an emergency meeting with the Normandy Four, which includes Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France.

He warned that Putin’s latest move undermined the current “peaceful” negotiations and “could mean a unilateral exit of the Russian Federation from the Minsk Agreement and ignore the Normandy agreement.”

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine wanted “peace” even though it had been prepared for a Russian act of aggression for “a long time.”

To the Ukrainian citizens, he told them that Ukraine would calmly and confidently face the crisis, and thanked the whole nation for its serene reaction to the latest developments. He assured citizens that there was no reason for a “sleepless night.”