Latest dialysis therapies for Fresenius kidney patients

Eva Baró, medical director of Fresenius Medical Care.

The renal replacement therapy with dialysis at home it has shown both clinical and social benefits for the patient. The decision to opt for one treatment or another must be made by the renal patient, who most of the time receives hemodialysis in a clinical or hospital center. Fresenius Medical Care propose proposals to promote this type of therapy in the XII National Meeting of Peritoneal Dialysis and Home Hemodialysisorganized by the Spanish Society of Nephrology (SEN), and which will be held between March 3 and 5 in Albacete.

“For a few years, all nephrologists have focused on home therapies or also called home because we believe they offer clinical advantages and increase the patient’s quality of life. For this reason, we facilitate an active collaboration of the patient, so that he is autonomous in his decision and opts for the best treatment based on his clinical condition and social factors”, he explains. Eva Baromedical director of Fresenius Medical Care who will moderate the Forum ‘Domiciliary therapies: from the hospital to your home’ that will take place on March 4 within the framework of the meeting organized by the SEN.

When a person develops chronic kidney disease, your kidneys have damage that prevents proper function. This leads to serious medical complications and, if not corrected, the person’s death. There are different therapeutic alternatives in these patients, ranging from conservative medical treatment, a kidney transplant or dialysis in those who cannot be transplanted or are waiting to receive an organ.

“Different studies have shown that frequent dialysis sessions, such as the one followed with peritoneal dialysis or home hemodialysis, allows a physiological situation closer to that with normal renal function and, therefore, offers a better prognosis. On the other hand, this type of dialysis provides patients with a better quality of life, since it is better combined with social and family life, and a economic benefit, by allowing you to continue working actively. In addition, this economic benefit benefits society, since this type of dialysis is more cost-efficient than conventional hemodialysis”, he points out. Maria Fernanda Slónhead of the Home Techniques Unit of the Navarra University Hospital Complex.

However, only a minority of dialysis patients undergo treatment at home. According to data from a recent study, of the 3.8 million people on dialysis worldwideonly 11 percent opt ​​for peritoneal dialysis, with a lower percentage of people receiving home hemodialysis, which ranges from 9.1 percent in Australia to 4 percent in the United Kingdom or a 0.3 percent in Spainaccording to an estimate for our country since there is no official record that shows the number of users of each type of home dialysis.

Start in home therapy

This specialist in Nephrology will give the presentation ‘Home First from ACKD’ at the Forum organized by Fresenius Medical Care in which she will recount her experience as head of a unit that is integrated into the ACK unit. “We are an integral unit that firmly believes in home treatments. We think that many more patients than currently do could benefit from these therapies. Our ‘Home First’ model encourages patients starting dialysis do it, whenever possible, with a home treatment”, he advances.

This model, indicates this specialist, is based on a information process and structured education that favors shared decisions. In fact, an analysis carried out on the work of this unit in the last 10 years shows that around 55 percent of patients who have suffered from ACKD have chosen to start their treatment with a home technique. “The way in which the information is given to the patient is very important, since the choice of treatment will often depend on that,” says Slon, who will speak about this experience on March 4.

For Juan Manuel Buadeshead of the Son Llàtzer Nephrology Service in Palma de Mallorca, the key in choosing these therapies is to carry out an appropriate decision-making process, in which the patient is helped to discover their values ​​and preferences based on a quality explanation of the different kidney treatment options. It must be explained in such a way that it generates confidence in those who choose self-care. The decision support process must be a well-structured process. “This is achieved by working with, at least, a part of the structured nephrological clinical history that allows an adequate exploitation of clinical data and the automatic calculation of indicators of the evolution of the disease. This is not easy since this type of patient generates a considerable volume of parameters that must be analyzed and if one works in an unstructured way, the manual calculation of indicators consumes so much time that practically only calculated once a yearhindering the concept of continuous improvement”, he explains.



Fresenius Nefrolink Renal Suite

Carrying out this type of analysis that allows the entire process of advanced kidney disease to be controlled is what differentiates one ACKD unit from another and is the basis of its accreditation by the SEN. “Are developing IT tools clearly aimed at advanced chronic kidney disease that they will be able to generate quality indicators and have alert systems that automatically detect any deviation from these indicators or objectives towards the patient and, therefore, take the necessary corrective actions. This helps to meet objectives”, declares Dr. Buades who will offer the presentation ‘Well-structured ACKD units’ in this meeting.

Fresenius Medical Care offers within its services the incorporation of a tool, called Nefrolink Renal Suite, which is focused on meeting the needs of these units and allowing adequate data management and correct quality control. With this decision-making aid model, this specialist indicates, the patient can decide for himself the therapy that best suits him, that is, it is a model that respect their autonomy. “But, so that home therapies are favored while respecting the patient’s will, it is essential to have a high level of competence when explaining them. In addition, it requires working in a very orderly and rigorous manner, for which the support of a quality management model such as the SEN accreditation model and a computer tool that supports it seems essential. And that, despite an apparent greater technification, leaves a leading role to the patient that I think he should have, ”concludes Buades.