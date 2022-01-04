latest discoveries from the science of sleep

Rest is one of the determining factors for an optimal psychophysical state of health. Some studies on this, in fact, have determined that just ten minutes of rest are enough to reduce stress, but the hours of night sleep have a specific weight that is essential for health, productivity and mental freshness.

The rhythms imposed by today’s society are increasingly frenetic and the tendency to lose sleep is more and more frequent. In the collective imagination, the adage “he who sleeps does not catch fish” is becoming the modus operandi with which everyone faces the work and social dynamics of daily life.

The habit of sleeping less to do more, adopted by the most varied sleep techniques of illustrious characters and luminaries of history, has contributed to creating the myth according to which preferring fewer hours of sleep is good for productivity, but is it really so?

Siobhan Banks, a researcher at the University of South Australia, said “Over the past 10 to 15 years, metabolism and the immune system have been shown to be affected by sleep deprivation“and continuing”The ability to adequately metabolize food, to fight infections, many physiological processes are influenced by sleep. People who have prolonged periods of short sleep are at higher risk for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers“.

Others negative effects of sleep deprivation, are related to memory problems, slowed reflexes and fatigue, typical symptoms of nighttime insomnia.

Several characters throughout history have tried tricks to ensure sufficient rest that did not affect productivity. Some evidence comes from the polyphasic sleep strategy of Leonardo da Vinci and Nikola Tesla.

According to Banks, for how long in the long run such techniques do not seem to benefit the organism, as they all provide for a decrease in the hours of sleep, their winning secret would be in dividing sleep into “support naps”.

Trying to supplement the methods with a sufficient amount of hours, he suggests “For many operating environments, people could sleep four to five hours, supplementing a one or two hour nap in the afternoon“.

The principle is sleep the right number of hours during the night. Naps cannot completely replace deep sleep cycles, as these are made up of two fundamental components of brain rest, REM sleep and non-REM sleep.

Of the different sleep periods, each with its own importance, the crucial stage for restful sleep is hypothesized to be stage three of non-REM sleep. According to these assumptions, this appears to be involved in the restoration and recovery of cognitive functions of the brain and in the correct maintenance of sleep, as well as giving that feeling of clarity and freshness in the morning.

It is very fascinating, as this phase lasts only between 70 and 120 minutes, obtainable even with just 4 or 5 hours of night sleep. In that sense, short naps during the day can be used to achieve a longer sleep period.

If nap technique alone isn’t enough, Banks has another one in store “Trick” to satisfy the thirst for sleep. The technique has been called the “nappuccino” and consists of “have a coffee before taking a nap“.

Introducing caffeine before naps might help us to limit the time of dozing without affecting the beneficial qualities of the same, exploiting the ability of caffeine to prevent the accumulation of adenosine in the brain. Furthermore, the usefulness of coffee would be best expressed with a late morning intake, which allows you to remain energetic in the afternoon without causing sleepless nights.

Also there genetic component plays a role in the amount of sleep needed. “Some people need more hours, while others can get by with less sleepBanks argues.

In summary, for avoid the negative effects of sleep loss and to obtain a healthy and revitalizing rest it is necessary to sleep a sufficient number of nocturnal hours, the quantity of which is subjective, and to integrate this sleep through the beneficial contribution of short naps.